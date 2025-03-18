LIVERMORE — Representatives from the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments [AVCOG] met with the Livermore Select Board March 11 to discuss ongoing initiatives, including a regional recreation master plan, vulnerability assessments and broadband expansion efforts.

Shelley Kruszewski, AVCOG’s planning & environmental management specialist and Ethan Vinson, economic and business development coordinator, engaged with the board and community members to gather input on recreational priorities and community resilience efforts.

Master plan

The towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls are working with AVCOG and consulting firm Fourth Economy to develop an Outdoor Recreation and Facilities Master Plan. Fourth Economy previously assisted the State of Maine in preparing the 10-Year Outdoor Recreation Economy Roadmap. The master plan aims to assess existing recreational opportunities, identify future prospects, and explore how regional collaboration on recreation can support economic development.

Vinson noted that discussions on this plan began in April 2023 with local town managers, focusing on recreation as a major driver for the area. “There has been a lot of public comment and interest in expanding and strengthening recreation and community,” he said. “We applied for a grant from the Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation and we ultimately got it. That project officially kicked off in November, and the goal is to develop a master plan–identify what the needs are, how we strengthen or build, address concerns that are raised, and give each town and other organizations in the area a platform to move forward.”

This project is funded through the Community Outdoor Recreation Assistance Recovery [CORA] Program, administered by the Maine Office of Outdoor Recreation, and is expected to continue through June 2025. Community engagement will play a crucial role, with public feedback being sought to map assets and identify areas of need.

Kruszewski facilitated a mapping activity during the meeting, allowing board members to mark recreational hot spots and areas needing improvement with colored stickers. Selectperson Joshua Perkins identified several locations, including French Falls and the shared Spruce Mountain Ski slope in Jay.

“We are trying to gather as much information from the community about where there might be needs,” Kruszewski said. “We have a digital online survey people can take to give feedback and paper copies as well. The ultimate document is going to be a collection of existing recreation in the three towns, what the needs are and strategies for implementation.”

Discussion ensued about key recreational areas, including hunting, skiing, dirt biking and fishing locations. Selectperson Scott Richmond emphasized the importance of the tri-town-owned ski slope. “It’s seasonal, but it’s important,” he said.

Vinson addressed potential improvements in access and maintenance. “Part of it could be building better connections or communications with private landowners to allow access, maintain access, and educate people so they aren’t leaving trash,” he said. Richmond noted that recent issues with landowners closing off previously accessible snowmobile trails had been a challenge.

Other concerns raised included the condition of Brettuns Pond. “There’s a new rule that the beach is for residents only,” the board noted. Chair Mark Chretien suggested additional maintenance for snowmobile trails. “They really need a brush cutter, a small excavator,” he said.

Select Board members also discussed revitalizing the Livermore Falls recreation area, including fields and tennis courts. Perkins proposed adding pickleball courts and grilling areas. “It would be cool to have pickleball over there; grills and cookouts, too,” he said. Richmond reflected on how the facility had been well-maintained and widely used in the past. “It was in good shape in my youth and everybody used it,” he said. Perkins added, “It doesn’t feel as safe anymore.”

Administrative assistant Carrie Judd pointed out that Livermore lacks a dedicated play area for children. Selectperson Jeremy Emerson expressed interest in increasing fish populations in the local pond. “Like stocking?” Kruszewski asked. “Yes,” Emerson replied with a smile.

Vulnerability assessments

In addition to recreation planning, AVCOG is working with Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls to conduct vulnerability assessments funded through the State’s Community Resilience Partnership. These assessments aim to identify potential natural hazards, evaluate their impact on community members and infrastructure, and prioritize action projects for implementation.

The final Vulnerability Assessment Report is expected to be completed in early 2026, with community meetings and public outreach planned throughout 2024 and 2025 to gather local input.

Community resilience

Livermore is a participant in the Community Resilience Partnership, which provides eligibility for funding through the State of Maine for mitigation and adaptation projects.

“You’ve been in it for two years, so it’s time to renew,” Kruszewski said, noting that the renewal process is minimal.

Judd agreed. “It’s just a couple of questions I need to work on,” she said.

Kruszewski encouraged the board to maintain their enrollment. “It is good for you to stay in because then you are eligible for grant funds,” she said. “We can help when you apply for grants if you are enrolled.”

In 2022, Livermore received Community Resilience Partnership funding for updates to town buildings. The Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments’ Community Resilience Coordinator is assisting Livermore in re-enrolling to remain eligible for future grant opportunities.

Broadband efforts

Vinson also updated the board on AVCOG’s broadband efforts in partnership with the Maine Connectivity Authority [MCA]. Through the Regional and Wabanaki Broadband Partners Program, AVCOG is working to expand broadband capacity and improve digital equity across Androscoggin County.

“This is our third year of the program,” Vinson said. AVCOG’s work includes Digital Navigator services, stipends for municipalities and organizations, coalition building and more.

“We are trying to improve digital equity and ensure everyone has the resources to adjust to the need for computers,” he said.

The discussion underscored the community’s commitment to enhancing recreational and digital infrastructure.

