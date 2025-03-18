FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted 4-1 Tuesday to include 3% cost-of-living increases to nonunion and elected officials in the proposed 2025-26 budget. It does not include commissioners.

It would add $166,935.80 to the budget.

Commissioners will begin reviewing the draft budget, which has not been unveiled, at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Superior Court room at the Courthouse at 140 Main St.

The vote for increases came after a workshop last week and a meeting Tuesday. The increases for nonunion workers would include a rebalancing among grade levels, based on the market average for similar job positions in other counties and workplaces, and would cost $138,044.40, according to Tiffany Baker, county human resource director.

The cost for elected officials’ would be $28,891.40.

The difference between a 2.4% and a 3% increase for nonunion employees would be $10,267.14, Baker said. The difference for elected officials is $351.86, according to Baker’s information.

The five commissioners did not give themselves an increase. They will be paid $12,000 per year and $6,845 in lieu of taking flex benefits.

An initial motion was made to give 2.4% cost-of-living increases to nonunion and elected officials, except for the county administrator and human resources director/deputy administrator, whose salaries would remain flat. That motion failed 3-2 with Chairman Bob Carlton and Fenwick Fowler and Jeffrey Gilbert opposed. Vice Chairman Thomas Skolfield and Tom Saviello voted in favor.

Five employees got $20,000 increases a couple of years ago to bring them up to near what others were making in similar jobs. The human resource director/deputy administrator and county administrator were among the five who got increases.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said that singling out one or two employees to not give a raise could end up in a legal battle and be seen as discrimination.

Commissioners then voted 4-1 for the 3% cost-of-living raise with Saviello opposed and Carlton, Skolfield, Gilbert and Fowler in favor.

Saviello asked to have Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. and Chief Deputy Steven Lowell look at what lieutenants in other county sheriff’s offices make and report back to commissioners. Commissioners are looking at ways to increase the pay, factoring risks that lieutenants are dealing with in their positions. Sergeants are covered by union contracts.

Fowler said he didn’t think it could wait until next year to implement a stipend or additional pay, but others said they needed to get the budget ready to go this year. More discussion are planned.

