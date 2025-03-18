JAY — Michelle Brann and Carrie Mitchell gave an update on Behavior Steering Committee work Thursday evening, March 13, at the Regional School Unit 73 directors meeting.

The committee met on Jan. 29, agreed it would continue to meet on a quarterly basis, Brann said. “As a district we have begun work with the Thriving Minds grant,” she noted.

The report summarized work currently being done in each building and highlighted areas needing additional support.

Related Behavior Committee shares steps taken to address issues in Spruce Mountain schools

High school

Focus has been on students’ social/emotional health and vaping cessation education, Brann noted. “Paula Keller has been working with our school’s Maine Youth Leaders representatives to create monthly newsletters highlighting healthy strategies to help support students’ mental, social and emotional health,” she stated. “Our guidance staff has also been working to arrange guest speakers from “Minding Your Mind” a nonprofit organization that provides mental health education to students in kindergarten through college, and to the adults in their communities with the goal of ending the stigma of destructive behaviors often associated with mental health issues.”

Anti-bullying lessons piloted by the middle school have been used during Phoenix time groups, Brann noted.

Information on vaping cessation work will be shared at the next directors meeting, Brann said. “We already have students who have participated in the vaping cessation program that have expressed a desire to remain connected to the program because of its positive impact on their life,” she stated. More than half of disciplinary issues are connected to vaping, she shared. Students who vape regularly can experience withdrawal symptoms leading to disciplinary situations as they try to get through the school day, she noted.

Advertisement

Middle School

The Restorative Practices Committee has designed and incorporated lessons addressing bullying into Phoenix Time, Brann stated. They address rude versus mean versus bullying, the emotional and mental scars that do not heal when someone is bullied, and how the way that we speak to one another makes a difference in relationships and self-worth, she said. “The middle school has had several assemblies this year that have included messages to students about being resilient to traumatic life experiences,” she noted.

A form has been created students can fill out if they are experiencing bullying, Brann said. Staff report that it has made it easier for follow up with students, has helped students learn to identify and deal effectively with different types of negative peer interactions, she stressed. “Staff also believe the strict no cellphone use allowed during the school day policy has helped significantly but they do report that students’ use of cell phones and social media outside of school is still contributing to social conflicts at school,” she added.

Elementary school

A new education technician helps students stay on task and works with students in in-school suspension, Mitchell noted. The poster labeled “Is it Mean, Rude or Bullying?” is being used which helps determine behavior, she stated. “Since most children used to think any type of negative behavior was bullying, even if it was just an isolated incident students are now able to identify what the behavior truly is,” she said. If it is rude or mean students are told if behavior continues and is targeted, that is bullying and needs to be reported, she noted. “This district-wide visual has really helped, and there appears to be a decrease in reports of bullying,” she stressed.

All students have healthy living as a weekly class, Mitchell said. “The fifth grade Good Vibes Club is working on being positive influences in various ways, including daily positive words in morning announcements,” she noted. “Buddy lunches are ongoing for those who struggle in the cafeteria setting.”

Seven staff have signed up for the state’s regulated classroom professional development, Mitchell said. “Very important to note is the negative effects of student use of social media and cell phones outside of school, even at our grades, continues to be an issue that is often brought into the school,” she stressed.

Primary school

The primary school is using MindUp social/emotional learning curriculum, Mitchell said. “Teachers do lessons in the classroom around student’s mental health and the parts of the brain that helps students focus, and the principal reinforces strategies during school-wide morning meetings with breathing exercises, which parts of the brain to focus on for certain tasks such as testing, or how to reset coming in from recess,” she noted. The program uses common language for redirecting students, she stated.

Advertisement

Areas of need

“We are continuing to work on understanding the role that Maine’s Dangerous Student Behavior Law should be playing in our schools,” Brann said. “We believe that it would be helpful to take advantage of some of the professional development opportunities designed by unified guidance collection of education stakeholders across the state.” It includes the Maine Principals’ Association, the Maine School Superintendents Association, Maine School Board Association, Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities and the Maine Education Association, she stated. “We believe it would be helpful to design a district-wide procedure to help ensure the law is being followed, particularly now that the law’s implementation is grievable at the local level,” she noted.

Brann shared three desired steps to further address behavior:

• Replace a secretary at primary and elementary schools with dean of students.

• Continue working with parents, others to establish a better understanding of digital safety.

• Connect with Sheila Lyman, local state representative regarding bills with potential to support work being done.

Staff have stated the steering committee has led to significant progress in addressing student behavior and its impact on learning, Brann said. “Our district is blessed to have talented and truly dedicated teachers who do amazing work with our students,” she noted. “I’m always so excited to see the amazing things that our students are doing here and the awesome opportunities that they get to take part in. We are committed to continuing our work to support student behavioral needs.”

“You guys have been working really hard. I just want to thank you for your hard work,” Chair Don Emery of Livermore Falls said.

Copy the Story Link