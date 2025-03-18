RUMFORD — The RSU 10 Board of Directors approved a pair of fifth grade teachers for Rumford Elementary School at their meeting on March 10.

Supt. Deb Alden recommended Tracy Morin and Mary Malchisky for those positions.

She said Morin has taught for the last 21 years as an elementary school teacher, and is currently in RSU 44.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced teacher join our team mid-year. I’ve asked her to honor the time she needs to give to RSU 44. I met with her and truly believe she is dedication to children and doing the best job teaching as possible,” said Alden.

Alden said Malchisky is currently subbing in the position and she has been an ed tech “for us both in our elementary school as well as up at WFRP (Western Foothills Regional Program). She also had early childhood ed background and she worked a BHP (Behavioral Health Professional) in other programs and she has decided that she really wants elementary ed. She has the special ed piece in her background and she’s working to complete what she needs to do for elementary certification. She has an emergency certification at this point.”

She said this position will be a position “just for the rest of this year because next year we are looking at four fifth grade teachers instead of five in the Mountain Valley Region. But it still doesn’t mean that if she works out positively that she might be a candidate for another opening that we may very well have.”

In other business, Alden said, “We’re in the process of hiring the special ed director to begin July 1 and Assistant Superintendent Matt Gilbert is heading up that process.”

Alden and Board chair Greg Buccina will interview final candidates.

Accepted was the resignation of board member Janet Brennick, a Mexico representative, as a school board member. Alden said she served on the board for seven years “and we thank her very much for her time.”

She said they also need another board member for Region 9. Anyone interested must be from Rumford, Mexico, Hanover or Roxbury.

