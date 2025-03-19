JAY — Skeletal remains found in the woods behind the former Tri-Town Bowling Center last fall have been identified as Victor C. Pribanic Jr., according to the state Office of the Medical Examiner.

The death of the 54-year-old from Livermore Falls is not considered suspicious.

A sequence of events led to the discovery. It began with Richard Moreau of Jay getting a phone call from psychic Laurencia Bourget of Westbrook who had been helping him try to find his daughter, Kimberly Moreau, 17, who disappeared May 10, 1986.

Bourget suggested they search near the bowling alley at 26 Elm St. They went there and Bourget discovered the remains Oct. 19, 2024.

