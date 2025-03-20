FARMINGTON — At a staged meeting on Thursday, March 13, Galen Dalrymple learned the 2024 annual town report had been dedicated to him.

Mt. Blue High School Assistant Principal Joel Smith had requested Dalrymple meet with him in The Forum at the school for an unrelated matter. When Dalrymple entered the room he was shocked to see community members and much of his family there.

“Thank you, I appreciate that,” he said when Cindy Gelinas, Farmington planning assistant told him why he was actually there. “You are so bad. You just really, really got me.”

Town Manager Erica LaCroix read the dedication, which notes in part:

Galen is a remarkable man with a strong work ethic and a big kind heart who gives selflessly to those in need. He was born in Farmington, graduated from Mt. Blue High School in 1982 and earned a degree at University of Maine at Farmington while working at the local papermill.

Galen joined the U.S. Army, attending the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California, where he met his wife Lisa – who was a Spanish Signal Intelligence Voice Interpreter. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany, as a Russian Signal Intelligence Analyst from 1989 – 1992, witnessing the fall of the Berlin Wall and graduating Summa Cum Laude from Troy University.

After his military service, Galen and Lisa returned to Farmington to raise their son Zachary and daughter Victoria. He worked at Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union and Bangor Savings Bank before finding his true calling in education. At Mt. Blue Regional School District he is a dedicated and respected member of the educational community and is currently the interim assistant director of Foster Career and Technical Education Center.

Galen and Lisa have also opened their home to countless international students over the years. Mentoring and inspiring students and athletes is something Galen cares about deeply.

Galen has been involved in many community service events and organizations. He has also served on the Farmington Board of Appeals for 24 years, many of those as chair.

He is a true patriot, and a reliable man of integrity, compassion, and unwavering loyalty. Galen is a role model for us all.

The citizens of Farmington thank you for your tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to the betterment of the community.

“This was completely unexpected,” Dalrymple stressed. “I am so surprised. Thank you for coming. I didn’t think I was old enough.”the

“That’s the surprise for those of us who graduated in 1980s,” LaCroix quipped.

The annual town meeting is March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Middle Street.

