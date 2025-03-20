FARMINGTON — At a public hearing on Wednesday evening, March 19, Town Manager Erica LaCroix and department heads used a Power Point presentation to explain proposed budget amounts and where increases or decreases came from.

The Power Point presentation was to be posted on the town’s website Thursday, livestream of the hearing is available on Mt. Blue Community Access TV, LaCroix stated.

Being a service center comes with a lot of demands, she noted. “We get a lot of people who aren’t even our own residents relying on our services,” she stressed. “We have to provide a higher level of services.”

The following information is taken from the presentation.

Last year’s approved municipal budget was $9.04 million. Revenues of $3.34 million meant $5.7 million was appropriated last year for the municipal portion.

The proposed municipal budget for 2025, which does not include county or school appropriations, is $9.31 million. County appropriation estimate is $1.1 million while school is $5.39 million, bringing the town’s total appropriation to $15.8 million.

Budget increases

The municipal portion is up 3% from last year.

The total to be raised by taxes in 2025 is $12.24 million, an increase of 2.75%.

Things driving budget increases include road maintenance, street signs and line striping – up $45,876 or 30.6%, software licensing – up $11,000 or 36.7%, Farmington Public Library – up $27,520 or 10% and capital requests – up $90,736 or 6.1%. In addition, unfunded state mandates mean an increase of $142,188 which accounts for 52% of the increase in 2025 expenditures.

Additionally, there are several new requests in this year’s budget totaling $73,390.

Savings

Savings of $298,933 include $43,000 for retirement and healthcare – 6%, $136,426 for workers compensation – 57.4%, $32,990 for various fuels – 14.75%, $9,700 for election expenses – 75%, $59,489 for capital roads – 6.9%, and $20,979 in other savings – 8%.

The 2025 municipal budget request is $1.5 million less than the $10.82 million approved in 2023.

Anticipated revenues

Anticipated non-tax revenues are increasing $215,250 or 6.4%. Revenue sharing is expected to increase $80,000 – 4.9%, interest on bank accounts and trusts $65,000 – 185%, Parks and recreation fees $6,000 – 15% and excise tax [based on a three-year trend] $50,000.

Property taxes account for 78.46% of town revenues, state revenues 11.93%, and excise tax 6.99%. Several other categories account for less than 1% each of total revenues.

Requested changes

Administration, up $4,371. Capital reserves, down $8,600.

Assessing, down $3,422. Capital reserves, up $5,200.

Treasurer/town clerk, up $14,810. Capital reserves, Capital reserves, up $1,000.

Committees and events, down $200.

Municipal building, up $2,582. Capital reserves, up $4,500.

General Assistance, up $10,925.

Code enforcement/planning, up $8,948. Capital reserves, no change.

Police department, down $300. Capital reserves, up $41,050.

Fire department, up $58,709. Capital reserves, up $5,725.

Parks and recreation, up $58,265. Capital reserves, up $5,500.

Community Center, down $31,183.

Other public safety, up $125,208.

Public works, down $103,762. Capital reserves, up $36,561.

Recycling, down $1,407.

Contracts/public service, up $32,075.

Debt service

The 2025 request of $90,567 is $3,800 less than last year. Total debt remaining as of Jan. 1 was $250,000 for the fire truck and $65,000 for the police building.

Anticipated future borrowing includes $800,000 for the Community Center this year, $450,000 for a salt shed [DEP requirement] in 2028 and $1.13 million for new ladder truck in 2029. Funds set aside to decrease the amount needed to borrow are $784,000 for the Community Center, $405,560 for the shed and $1.1 million for the ladder truck.

LaCroix said there is an article to be considered at the annual town meeting March 24 on Community Center bonding. The roof is about half of the cost, there are a lot of other structural deficiencies, she stated. Doing everything at once, not pushing things down the road is the plan, she noted. Some things in the proposal are still being researched, may be taken out, she said. Some things will need to be addressed in five to 10 years, may be added rather than waiting, she explained.

There is no air conditioning at the Community Center now, when it gets hot in the summer it can’t be used, LaCroix said. If Public Works can do some of the work, it could save $20,000, she noted. $800,000 looks like a lot, she stated. Farmington has had very low debt service, good financial management in the past, she stressed.

“Eventually you do have to borrow,” LaCroix stated. That facility needs to be addressed, it could be put off but it will cost more, she added.

