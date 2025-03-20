KINGFIELD — The Select Board heard a proposal Monday night, March 17, from Lynnette Batt of the Trust for Public Land [TPL] regarding a potential conservation project in Kingfield. The project, known as the Reed Brook Project, would seek grant funding to secure and conserve a 1,065-acre parcel of land along Route 27. Batt said they are working with the landowner to secure an option to purchase.

“We have some upcoming grant applications, so this is a good time to check in with the town and gauge whether or not there is interest,” Batt said. “This proposed project is called the Reed Brook Project.”

Batt, who resides in Farmington, has worked for TPL for three years and explained that the nonprofit organization has conserved approximately 220,000 acres in Maine. TPL previously partnered with the town and the High Peaks Alliance on the Shiloh Pond conservation project in 2020.

“This would be a proposed expansion of that community forest,” Batt said. “We work on forest conservation, public land conservation and everything in between. We do a lot of community forests.”

Brent West, executive director of the High Peaks Alliance, described the community-driven origins of the Shiloh Pond project. “The project of Shiloh Pond started with residents of Kingfield who posted on the community forum, right before the big COVID boom,” he said. “We ended up with a positive town vote. It has gone well with a local committee managing that. We made a small walking trail there last year. It just seems to be a very beloved part of town.”

West noted that Select Board Vice Chair Wade Browne had previously suggested Reed Brook as another potential conservation area.

“During that conservation, Wade came up and said if there is one other thing you can conserve, it’s Reed Brook,” West said. “Shiloh has been such a special place for everyone, and it’s all been locally managed. That is my goal; proposing and bringing the town in this time, to have local control.”

“We wouldn’t be asking the town for anything toward any part of the project,” she said. “We would be looking to convey the parcel to the town as a donation.”

She noted that the land has been historically used for timber harvesting and its long-term use would be decided by the town.

“It could be timber management as well as recreational trails, so that would be up to the community to decide,” she said.

“We have about $100,000 in the budget for long-term stewardship,” Batt said, adding that access via Tufts Pond Road and the long-term maintenance of the road would need to be part of the discussion.

Batt outlined the project’s timeline, explaining that 2025 would be focused on fundraising and applying for grants, including the Maine Forestry Legacy Program and the Land for Maine’s Future program. If funding is secured, community meetings would begin in early 2026, with the goal of finalizing the project in 2027.

She requested a letter of interest from the town within the next month.

“It wouldn’t commit the town to anything beyond exploring this,” she said. “Then we would move forward with grant applications.”

Browne asked what would happen if the town did not take ownership of the land. Batt responded that, while there is no local land trust in the area, the High Peaks Alliance could be a possibility. However, she noted that the funding sources require the land to be owned by either the state or a municipality.

Browne expressed some skepticism about the project’s benefit to the town.

“What is in it for Kingfield?” he asked, noting that the board does not typically vote on projects the first time they are introduced.

Batt emphasized the long-term value, including local control over land use and potential financial benefits from sustainable timber harvesting. West added that Kingfield’s popularity is growing, making conservation efforts an important balance to development.

One attendee voiced support for the project, saying, “It is good to have something locally to see the beauty that is here.” Another resident, while not opposing conservation, expressed concerns about balancing development with preservation, citing increased traffic and visitors to the region over the past 30 years.

Browne suggested adding information about the project to the town’s website to allow residents to provide input.

“I’m not opposed to it, but I’m not in favor of it yet,” he said.

Batt concluded that if the town decides to move forward, the project could be included in the town’s comprehensive plan.

The board agreed to post project details online and gather public feedback before making any decisions.

