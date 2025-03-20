FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Regional School Unit 9 Director of School Nutrition Andrew Hutchins addressed the board of directors March 11, providing updates on cost-saving measures, upcoming training programs, and concerns over federal funding cuts.

“This month, just a few highlights,” Hutchins said. “The central supply program we started is saving us money by buying some things in bulk. We then distribute around the district, and that has saved over $100 per week.”

In addition to cost savings, RSU 9 has introduced several new menu items, including beef lo-mein, chicken burrito bowls, creamy chicken and broccoli over rice, baked fish and a chicken parmesan sandwich, which have been well received by students.

Hutchins also announced the return of a weeklong culinary skills training program this summer. “We did it for the first time last year, where a group of trainers come in,” he said. “We do a whole week of in-depth, hands-on training, culinary skills, all kinds of fun things, on Mt. Blue’s campus the first week of August.”

The district has also focused on improving its breakfast program by reducing added sugar and incorporating more scratch-made items with cleaner ingredient labels. A new cycle menu is in development, aiming for more savory breakfast options while eliminating items that do not meet nutritional goals.

However, Hutchins also delivered concerning news about reductions in federal funding for local food purchases. “Last year, we received $8,000 or $9,000 in extra food assistance to purchase from local farmers. USDA cut the money that was supposed to go out this year, so that is a hit to our program,” Hutchins said. “I was hoping to do as much local purchasing as we can, but Friday, we found out about the cut.”

Board member J. Jeffrey Barnum asked about potential further reductions in federal funding.

“Likely, yes,” Hutchins said. “I am concerned about a few pieces. A district with a high level of poverty serves breakfast and lunch without collecting any info from families. If your district has 25% or more of people on this list, they get the [benefit]. Looking at changing the threshold to 60%.”

Hutchins emphasized that Maine currently funds universal free meals, but if that changes, schools would have to revert to a pre-pandemic system of collecting applications for meal assistance. “Each application would have to be verified, requesting tax papers, which makes more work on the families and the school,” he said. “That is the worst-case scenario.”

Additionally, RSU 9 continues its participation in the Maine Harvest of the Month program, which highlights locally sourced ingredients each month, such as tomatoes, apples, brassicas, squash and potatoes. Upcoming features include Maine protein, dairy, blueberries and leafy greens.

The district has also prioritized staff training, with two kitchen managers recently attending a training session with the Culinary Institute of Child Nutrition to refine kitchen techniques and food presentation. In February, RSU 9 hosted a ServSafe Food Protection Manager class, where 95% of its kitchen staff became nationally certified in food safety.

Looking ahead, Hutchins hopes the district can secure stability through the federal Community Eligibility Provision [CEP]. The CEP is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. “My hope is that as of April 1, we can potentially get enrolled in the CEP, and perhaps if we are enrolled, we will be grandfathered in, at least for the four-year term that that provision lasts,” Hutchins said. “That is what I am going to try.”

Board Chair Dorothy Robinson and Superintendent Christian Elkington thanked Hutchins for his updates.

