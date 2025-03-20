NEW SHARON — Voters at the annual town meeting Saturday morning, March 15, learned results of the municipal elections held Friday, tabled one ordinance amendment and approved all other articles including changing tax collector and town clerk to appointed positions.

Town Clerk Pamela Adams reported the election results, with Robert “Bob” Neal winning a 3-year seat on the Select Board and unopposed incumbent Paula Nason a 1-year seat on that board. Water District trustees elected, all unopposed were James Reis for a 1-year term, Edward Ferreira 2-year term, Jeffrey Bracket 3- year term and Dell Harris 4-year term. Adams said no one was elected for a 5-year trustee term.

When asked, Adams shared Robert Ayer received 60 votes, Tory Mooar 30 and Neal 68 votes for the 3-year Select Board seat.

The vote to change tax collector from elected to appointed was 23-11.

One lady asked why democracy was being taken away. “I love voting, I like knowing my town clerk,” she said. “To reduce democracy doesn’t seem like a good idea. I am for rejecting this.”

Selectman Kevin Libby agreed 100%. He noted he is stepping down, could run for the tax collector position and get elected. “Now you have to pay me and I have no idea what I am doing,” he said. “I am not qualified.”

Libby said qualifications can’t be set if the position is elected, anybody can run for it.

The town votes in the Select Board, wouldn’t it be in their best interest to have the most qualified person in the job, Ayer asked.

“Due diligence is what keeps things going well,” Ferreira stated. “Voters here have the ability to do due diligence.” He thought it would be easy to ask candidates about their qualifications.

Treasurer Erin Norton said she is not a resident, requested her position be changed to appointed when New Sharon went to a multi-day style of town meeting. “Several other towns are considering this,” she noted. “If you knew how much I had to handle, I think all of you would agree it’s best to have me appointed.” If appointed, the Select Board can interview for the position, she stated.

“I think in the position I am in, what I have seen, I do feel it is in the best interest of the future of the town to appoint,” she added.

When asked her thoughts, Adams [a New Sharon resident] said she is not opposed on principle. If someone is elected without the qualifications needed, can’t get them or is not bondable that is going to be really hard on the town, she noted. “There should be a candidate’s night if it remains elected so people do have an opportunity to talk with, ask questions, etc.,” she stated. “My only concern about endorsing an appointment right now is there are no policies and procedures in place for these positions.”

Employees know what the expectations are, the boundaries, Adams continued. Having policies, procedures would protect the town from liability, she said. “As a voter, I would want to request that the board would get those in place if this does pass,” she noted. She pointed out that if something should happen to an elected official the Select Board would not have authority to hire someone for the position.

“The job has just become so complicated and involved, I think we probably need to do it,” Neal said. He would work with other board members to develop criteria, he added.

Another lady said her grandfather fought in the Revolutionary War for the right to vote. “I am not giving up my right to vote,” she exclaimed.

The vote to change the town clerk to an appointed position was 25-9.

One lady asked about the ramifications of not being prepared.

An elected person could get paid, not show up, Norton said. If the person wasn’t trained townspeople couldn’t register their vehicles, she stated. If they can’t be bonded that affects the town’s insurance, she noted. Statutory requirements need to be met, she said.

“The complexity of the job is largely understated,” Norton stressed. “You are protecting the future of the town by having a qualified person in the role.”

Amendments tabled

After much discussion, an article to amend the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance was tabled. If approved, height of racking systems would have been limited to 10 feet while perimeter fences would have increased from eight to 10 feet.

Neal noted arrays are being built over blueberry barrens Downeast, cattle are raised under them out west.

Gerald Provencher said now more efficient arrays that chase the sun are available, use smaller areas. A homeowner may be limited in size, may need to go up, he noted.

Others were not sure if the changes applied to both homeowner and commercial systems.

Residents thanked for showing up

Neal thanked those who came out and voted Friday. He noted Ayer told him then that no matter who was elected the town would be well served. Neal pledged to make that prediction come true.

Neal shared that he planned to use his wife’s Bible in recognition of her service to New Sharon when he was sworn in as a selectman. Marilyn Neal served as deputy clerk and collector for several years before illness prevented her from continuing, he noted.

