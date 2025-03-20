FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors met March 11, where Superintendent Christian Elkington provided updates on the district’s budget, cybersecurity threats, and the Maine Learning Technology Initiative [MLTI].

Budget update

Elkington announced that the Budget Committee had its final meeting March 10 and will present the budget for approval at a special board meeting March 18. “The budget increase is overall 0.54%,” he said. Elkington emphasized that the committee adhered to the board’s expectations in crafting a budget that considers both community needs and financial realities. “I look forward to presenting that,” he said.

Cybersecurity threats

Elkington addressed the growing threat of ransomware attacks targeting K-12 schools. He noted that cybercriminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence and sophisticated tactics to steal sensitive student and staff data. “Right now, school systems in the Northeast are on the radar scene for hackers,” he said. “As you can see, we are working toward all steps. The biggest piece is to not open emails you receive. We have put efforts in place to reduce the chances of a terrible event.”

To mitigate these risks, he outlined security measures including multi-factor authentication, zero-trust architecture, and staff training on phishing threats.

MLTI opt-in

The board also reviewed RSU 9’s participation in the Maine Learning Technology Initiative for the 2025-2026 school year. The district has opted into the program with devices for fifth grade in 2025-2026, with plans to expand to fourth grade in 2026-2027.

The MLTI program provides up to $459 per student and staff member for computing devices. RSU 9’s Technology Director Kevin Bremner will serve as the district liaison, and business manager Alison Gamache will handle invoicing.

Wilton Bridge closure

Ahead of the superintendent’s report, the board shared a notice regarding the upcoming closure of the Pond Road bridge over Wilson Stream in Wilton. CPM constructors will close the bridge starting March 17, with construction expected to last until Nov. 22. A detour will reroute traffic via Route 156 and Route 2.

Elkington reassured the board that the closure is not expected to affect bus routes. “We are told this closure will not have any adverse effect on bus drivers,” he said.

Other business

The board discussed job openings within the district. When asked how current vacancies compare to last year, Elkington noted, “It ebbs and flows. This year we have more retirees than we had last year, and so this number will continue to grow.”

A board member also expressed appreciation for Elkington’s dedication during a recent public hearing regarding the upcoming March 24 vote, despite being unwell.

Finally, the RSU 9 board held a community comment and question session March 19, as a follow-up to the public hearing on the Maine Connectivity Authority Grant proposal. Some community members expressed a need for more time to provide input, prompting this additional opportunity for discussion. The session focused on the grant and the proposed purchase of the Ingalls School to serve as a Community Resource Hub and the new home of Franklin County Adult Education.

