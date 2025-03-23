FARMINGTON — “Lift Him Up,” a musical drama by Ron Hamilton, will be presented at the New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St. in Farmington. The hour-long program will be on Friday, April 18, and Sunday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

The costumed drama with beautiful scenery portrays the death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ through the eyes of His mother, Mary (Sandi Rebert), Caiaphas, the High Priest (Tom Charles), and one of Jesus’ disciples, Peter (John Curtis Winslow). Parker Bachelder rounds out the performance as the Narrator. (Other characters and choir members are Ben Lower (Pilate), Steven Naas (Voice of Christ), Bev Savage (Accuser 1), Kathy Hinds (Accuser 2), and Brian Rebert (Accuser 3).

Original songs with beautifully orchestrated backgrounds are interspersed between the dramatic scenes – Lift Him Up, Hosanna, Search Me O God, Shadow of the Cross, When I Survey the Wondrous Cross, Beautiful Hands, At the Dawning, and Crown Him with Many Crowns. The soloists are Parker Bachelder, John Curtis Winslow, and Brian Rebert.

The public is cordially invited to attend this free event. Please call 778-6393 for more information.

Copy the Story Link