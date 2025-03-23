REGION — Here is a partial list of services and events scheduled for Easter 2025. Call your local house of worship to confirm dates and times if not listed below.

Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization

Palm Sunday, April 13…Dryden Baptist at 9 a.m.

…Wilton United Methodist Church at 9 a.m.

…Congregational Church at 9:30 a.m.

…St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 9:30 a.m.

Maundy Thursday, April 17…Wilton United Methodist Church at 4 p.m.

…Congregational Church: Soup & bread at 5 p.m. Service at 6 p.m.

…St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 5:00 p.m.

Good Friday, April 18…Dryden Baptist, Congregational, St Luke’s to gather at Wilton United Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m.

Stations of the Cross at St. Luke’s Episcopal at 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 20 – Easter Sunrise Service…5:45 a.m. on Orchard Drive…ALL WELCOME!

Easter Sunday, April 20…9 a.m. Dryden Baptist

…9 a.m. Wilton United Methodist Church

…9:30 Congregational Church

…9:30 St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

Strong United Methodist Church

Sunday, April 13…Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m.

Thursday, April 17…Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 18…Good Friday service at 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 19…Stations of the Cross 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.…ALL WELCOME!

Sunday, April 20…Easter at 11 a.m.

First United Pentecostal Church, 11 Union Street, Livermore Falls

April 20, Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4 Fayette Rd. Livermore Falls

April 13 – 10 a.m. Palm Sunday Seder service commemorating the Passover last Supper of Christ.

Sunday April 20 – Easter Egg hunt on Easter Sunday starts at 9:30 a.m. Easter Service follows at 10 a.m.

Egg Hunt

FARMINGTON — EASTER EGG HUNT! On Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m., hop on over to our Easter Egg Hunt where you’ll join Farmington Baptist Church at 194 Whittier Road in Farmington for a short story about the real meaning of Easter while painting a special picture to take home! Then join in the Easter Egg Hunt – search for an abundance of colorful filled Easter eggs hidden inside and out. Rain or Shine. For more information on this event, please call the church at (207) 779-0731.

