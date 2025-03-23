To the Editor:

As a 40-year-old, I’ve lived through many political crises in this country – but I have never seen an attack on our democracy like this. In the past, there was bipartisan opposition to lawlessness.

Today, the guardrails are being dismantled before our eyes, and we must sound the alarm.

Annika Zack

Oakland, ME

Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Opinion

Related Stories
Latest Articles