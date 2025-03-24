FARMINGTON — The MaineHealth Franklin Hospital Physical Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Department is hosting a free balance clinic for community members who are interested in learning about fall prevention on Monday, April 7, from 5-7 p.m. at the Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Hospital campus.

Participants will receive a balance and fall risk assessment, information on fall risk prevention and will learn ways to improve their balance provided by a licensed physical therapist.

Individual recommendations will be provided for each participant which could include a follow-up with your primary care provider or formal physical therapy. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing and supportive footwear.

Space is limited so reserve your spot today! Contact Heather Patterson, DPT, the director of Physical Rehabilitation at 779-2256 to save your spot or if you have questions.

