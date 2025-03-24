RANGELEY PLANTATION — The High Peaks Alliance announced last week that funding has been secured to repair and improve the Bemis Track that was heavily damaged by rain and flooding Dec. 18, 2023.

The road has been closed since then. There are 18 heavily damaged areas along the track from the southern point of Mooselookmeguntic Lake to state Route 17, about 7.5 miles south of Height of Land, Amanda Laliberte, the alliance’s director of engagement, said.

Work to repair the road, which is a “valuable recreational and economic resource in the High Peaks Region” is expected to start this summer, according to Brent West, executive director of the alliance, a volunteer, nonprofit organization that works to ensure access to the High Peaks region in western Maine. The road will reopen when it is finished, he said.

The preliminary estimate for the repairs and improvements is over $160,000, he said. An $88,625 grant from the Maine Business Recovery and Resilience Funding is a match to help address the damage caused by the severe storms. The landowner, Wagner Forest Management, will pay the rest, West said.

The road provides access to destinations such as Angel Falls, the Ten Degree rock climbing area, and a section of the Appalachian Trail. The closing has affected local recreation, tourism and the forest products industry.

“The Bemis Track is a critical trail for our ATV club, serving as a vital connector from Roxbury and offering a popular riding experience,” Wesley Jackson of the Oquossoc ATV club said in a statement. “It attracts riders from all over, boosting our regional economy by supporting businesses like restaurants and lodging. This project helps ensure the long-term sustainability of our trails and our region.”

Bemis Track also connects ATV trails, supporting the ATV tourism industry. In addition, repairing the road will help the forest products industry by restoring access to commercial forests.

“The Bemis Track is more than just a road; it’s key to our outdoor recreation economy and access,” West, who led the grant application process, said. “Whether it was the ATV club, the AT hikers, or the people who like to take the back road to Rangeley. We heard an outcry from the community. That’s why we reached out to Wagner to ensure this back road is open for people.”

The project includes rebuilding washed-out sections, installing new culverts and a bridge, improving drainage for better flood resilience, and regrading and resurfacing the nearly 8-mile stretch.

This comprehensive approach will not only repair the storm damage but also make the road more resilient to future weather events, West said.

Since the 2023 storms, Wagner Forest Management has devoted significant resources to conducting projects on its private road system to restore and improve access for forest management purposes, the company said.

“With no operational imperative to restore Bemis Track access, we were planning a prolonged period of road closure. We appreciate the High Peaks Alliance’s initiative in securing these funds and coordinating the work to restore and improve this important access,” Dan Hudnut of Wagner Forest Management said.

