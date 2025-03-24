FARMINGTON — Alana Knapp, assistant director of Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls, credits her upbringing in rural Maine with shaping her lifelong love of books and learning.

Growing up in Freeman Township, Knapp was surrounded by a family deeply involved in literacy and education. “We didn’t have the internet and we only had one television channel, so reading was a great way to pass the time,” she said. Her mother, Bev, was a board member and volunteer at Webster Library in Kingfield, while her great-grandmother, Evelyn, served as both corperator and librarian. Her grandmother Marion was a first grade teacher, and her paternal grandmother Lena chaired the school board for many years.

Despite her deep-rooted connection to libraries, Knapp said her path to librarianship wasn’t always clear. “When I graduated, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. “I wound up pursuing a degree in art at the University of Maine at Farmington, but continued to work in libraries as a Women and Gender Studies librarian. It seemed natural to apply for a library job since I had so much experience.”

Knapp’s passion for reading was shaped by a personal challenge. “My first grade teacher told my mother, ‘Don’t worry about Alana. Once she figures it out, there will be no stopping her.’ She was right,” Knapp said. “That struggle to learn to read stuck with me, and I see the library as a place to help people ‘figure it out’ and unlock all kinds of possibilities.”

Knapp, who now resides in Farmington, describes the transition from Freeman Township as an adjustment. “I was not used to hearing sirens wailing or houses close enough to hear folks talking,” she said. “The closest I got to being disturbed by neighbors in Freeman was a moose sticking his head through our open window when I was a baby.”

At Treat Memorial Library, Knapp enjoys the variety each day brings. “For someone who likes problem-solving, research and creative thinking, being a librarian is the perfect job,” she said. “I’ve met so many wonderful folks working here, and each interaction teaches me something new. I’ve learned so much about the culture and history of Livermore Falls and glimpsed its future through the eyes of our young patrons.”

Knapp sees libraries as a critical resource in Maine’s rural communities. “Libraries are essential, particularly in places where physical and financial resources are limited,” she said. “At Treat, we’ve almost doubled our program offerings in the past year. We’re building up our Homeschool Resource Center with interactive materials and museum passes, and we have some exciting programs coming up for the Summer Reading Program.”

Finding the right book for a patron is one of her favorite aspects of the job. “The discovery is so much fun,” she said. “If someone asks what I’ve been reading, it’s almost always something in the magical realism genre or science nonfiction.”

Knapp believes libraries serve as bridges between Maine’s small towns. “Libraries are community hubs,” she said. “In rural communities, they provide programs and cultural opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable. People can meet up, socialize, create and experience new things. Your local library has more than just books.”

For young people in rural areas interested in librarianship or education, Knapp offers a simple piece of advice: explore. “Find a place that does work you’re interested in and see if you can volunteer,” she said. “I got involved with Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties in high school, and now I’m on the board of directors.”

Knapp has a vision for an ideal library space, one that encourages creativity and community engagement. “I’d love to have a maker-space where patrons can create, a zine library for people to share their own work, a genealogy program and someday, I’d really like to host a Bad Art Night,” she said.

As she continues her work at Treat Memorial Library, Knapp remains committed to fostering a love of reading and lifelong learning in her community. “Reading may not become a passion for every person like it did for me, but it’s a key to unlocking all kinds of possibilities.”

