An excavator tears down the former Mountain Valley Middle School on March 18 at 58 Highland Terrace in Mexico. The school was closed Oct. 15, 2024, due to high levels of mold. The space will become a parking lot for the Mountain Valley Community School, right, which is slated to open in early 2026 for grades kindergarten to eight in Regional School Unit 10. For a virtual tour of the new school, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZ_0EibbqSk&t=195s. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

