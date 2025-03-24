REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting two virtual presentations covering current Integrated Pest Management challenges in Christmas tree production from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on April 17.

During this virtual webinar, UMaine Extension Forage Educator Jaime Garzon will discuss the potential of alfalfa, clovers and birdsfoot trefoil for use as continuous ground cover in Christmas tree plantations. In the second hour, Extension Sustainable Agriculture Educator Brett Johnson will describe the biology of an economically significant Christmas tree pest, the balsam gall midge, followed by methods for scouting and control.

Registration is required by phone at 207.342.5971 or on the event webpage. https://extension.umaine.edu/waldo/integrated-pest-management-spring-update-for-christmas-tree-producers/

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Billiejo Pendleton at billiejo.pendleton@maine.edu.

