FARMINGTON – Billy Redican has received the BEE Award (Be Exceptional Every Day) at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in recognition of his exceptional non-nursing care. An emergency department (ED) technician, Redican was nominated by a patient’s family member who praised his kindness and patient care. The award celebrates the contributions of non-nursing care team members who support patient care.

“Billy gives excellent patient care and is very kind. That extra care to keep my mom comfortable meant so much to us. I just love his tender way of dealing with patients,” the nomination read.

Redican, Franklin’s second BEE Award recipient, was honored in a morning ceremony on March 10 where Blake Hotchkiss, ED nursing director, presented him with a certificate and a BEE Award pin.

Launched in January 2024, the BEE Award recognizes the essential contributions of non-nursing care team members, complementing the DAISY Award, which honors nurses for their clinical expertise and compassionate care.

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital asks for the public’s help in sharing their story of how a nurse or other care team member made a difference in their care or that of someone they know. Boxes containing nomination forms have been strategically placed on the Franklin campus in waiting areas for easy access.

