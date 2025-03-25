FARMINGTON — In recognition of outstanding nursing care, Joanna Swihart, RN, was recently awarded the DAISY Award at MaineHealth Franklin Hospital. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skills and compassionate care given by nurses every day.

As a Daisy Award recipient, Swihart was celebrated in a morning ceremony on March 10 in which Swihart received a certificate, the DAISY award pin, a bouquet of daisies and a beautifully hand-carved stone sculpture. During the ceremony Deanna Orfanidis, chief nursing officer, provided background information about the award and Swihart’s submitted nomination was read aloud featuring words of gratitude from the patient’s family, some of which follows.

Swihart, a dedicated nurse in the emergency department, was nominated by the son and daughter of a patient she cared for. In their heartfelt nomination, they wrote,

“From the time my dad entered the emergency department, Joanna cared for him with such professionalism while also ensuring my sister and I were comfortable. Joanna is an asset to the hospital, and they are lucky to have her. Joanna, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for putting one of Dad’s last smiles on his face.”

“We are so pleased to bring the DAISY Award to Franklin,” said Orfanidis. “We have many extraordinary nurses providing compassionate care to our patients and community and we look forward to celebrating them through the DAISY program.”

In January 2024, MaineHealth Franklin Hospital proudly became a DAISY Award hospital partner alongside other MaineHealth campuses, reinforcing its commitment to recognizing excellence in nursing. It also launched the BEE Award, to celebrate the indispensable contributions of non-nursing care team members, further enriching the culture of appreciation.

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital asks for the public’s help in sharing a story of how a nurse or other care team member have made a meaningful difference in their care or that of someone they know. Boxes containing nomination forms have been strategically placed on the Franklin campus in waiting areas for easy access.

