FARMINGTON — Voters on Monday evening, March 24, quickly approved the 33 warrant articles pertaining to department budget requests and Select Board authority at the annual town meeting held at the Community Center 127 Middle Street.

The $1.03 million for general administration recommended by the Budget Committee was approved. Select Board had recommended $1.02 million.

For all other requests, Select Board amounts were approved as follows:

Code enforcement $217,753.

Police department slightly more than $1.88 million.

Fire department almost $1.04 million.

Parks and recreation/Community Center $483,333.

Other protections $716,095.

Public Works almost $1.77 million.

Recycling $190,908.

Capital reserve funds $1.56 million.

Debt service $90,567.

Legal reserve $5,000.

Americans With Disabilities Act [ADA] reserve $1,500.

Farmington Public Library $299,270.

Gay Cemetery $1,000.

Franklin County Animal Shelter $22,776.

Snowmobile registration amount distributed to area clubs $12,700 [100%].

Four times Stephan Bunker moved to combine three ‘boiler plate” related articles that are considered each year in an effort to save time. Voters approved his recommendations, although Edward David did ask if the date taxes would be due might be affected by the possibility of moving from a calendar to a fiscal year.

“That won’t be happening this year,” Board Chair Joshua Bell replied with the four sets of combined articles passing.

Voters also authorized the Select Board to borrow up to $800,000 and use remaining ARPA funds [American Rescue Plan Act] funds for improvements at the Community Center. Last November the $1.46 million construction plan for the roof submitted by Sheridan Construction of Fairfield was approved by selectmen. That amount does not include boiler upgrades.

In July 2021 grant funds that could have been used to install an HVAC system to heat, cool and ventilate the Community Center had to be returned because the roof wouldn’t support the units. In February 2022 the board voted to use remaining ARPA funds for the roof.

In 2023 bids to restore the roof were rejected due to similarity in bids received and the almost $2.5 million cost. In February 2024, an unnamed company estimated cost for a new roof at $1.7 million and about $900,000 for a roof over plan. The latter had not been approved by engineers. Last March, the board approved using $20,000 from ARPA funds to determine the cost and scope of repairs.

Bunker credited Town Manager Erica LaCroix for there being so few questions asked. Her transparency throughout the budget process and the numerous information sessions held were noted by Bunker who thanked all involved for “Bringing in such a moderate budget overall.”

Moderator and resident Paul Mills recognized Bell for his 12 years of service on the Select Board and Byron Staples for serving one term. He also recognized their replacements: former board member Scott Landry and Randall Gauvin, “a very distinguished retired hospital staff person.”

The meeting lasted just about 24 minutes. “Record setting, I love it,” Shane Cote, Farmington deputy police chief and ballot clerk, exclaimed.

Town Clerk Diane Dunham shared municipal election results for the five uncontested positions afterwards: Gauvin received 313 votes and Landry 305 for the Select Board openings. For Regional School Unit 9 director openings Lance Harvell received 268 votes, Dina Spenciner 266 and J. Wayne Kinney 348.

