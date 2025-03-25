ROXBURY — Residents approved all 84 articles on a proposed 2025-26 municipal budget on March 16, according to Town Administrator Renee Hodsdon.

Board Chair Tim Derouche, approved for a new three-year term at the meeting, said, “Everything is very close to last year. We had to raise some things.”

Hodsdon said the new budget is about $47,000 more at $714,560. She said a good portion of that increase includes needed roof repairs at the Town Office.

Among the items approved by taxpayers over 90 minutes was $4,000 to maintain the board dock at Roxbury Pond and to appropriate $10,000 from the Roxwind TIF account to complete the ADA compliant boat dock project for Fisheries and Wildlife or Marine Resources Projects in the Roxwind TIF program.

Derouche said, “We installed an ADA compliant dock, but we found that it was not fully ADA compliant. The $10,000 that we’re asking for will make it fully ADA compliant, so wheelchairs can go out there and not worry about falling off.”

Voters approved $10,000 out of the Roxwind TIF account to update the comprehensive plan with an increased focus on economic development starting in 2025. Last year’s approriation was $18,500, bringing the balance forward to $29,850.

Derouche said, “We’re working on a comprehensive plan, but that’s still a year or so out.”

Hodsdon said the town dedicated the annual town report to her dad, Roland Patneaude, who passed recently.

She and her mom, Gloria Patneaude, received a commemorative copy and flowers. The Roxbury Fire Department provided a gift of a shadowbox, featuring Roland’s helmet badge number three, captain, a fire department patch, and his captain patch.

Hodsdon said no one had taken out papers for the remaining two years of a term on the RSU 10 Board of Directors. She invited anyone interested to contact the Town Office.

Derouche said there were several requests for funding that were not part of this warrant. That’s because the select board wants to make sure if approved money for those projects could come from Roxwind TIF funding from one of the wind tower projects.

“Our problem is how to use it legally and the right way. We’re still in our training. We had a lot of requests this year for this warrant from snowmobile and ATV clubs, the historical society, and the Silver Lake Campowners Association. But we weren’t quite ready to put those on this warrant,” he said.

“We’re been working with a lawyer and the state, and they’re getting pretty close to an agreement. But we have to make a business plan before we ask for this money. We’re still working on the process, but we plan on having a special town meeting at the end of April to try to fund some of those projects. That’s our goal right now,” Derouche said.

This is the fourth year of the TIF, which nets the town about $300,000 per year.

Hodsdon said Roxbury TIF account currently has about $846,000, for which $216,000 has been appropriated for projects.

Four of the projects that would be discussed at the special town meeting include:

* The Roxbury ATV Club is requesting a little over $112,000 to do some trail work. They’re also asking for $75,000 to purchase a piece of land that would be used for all of the clubs.

“But we’re probably going to ask that the town buys it, so everyone can use it. It would be like an industrial park, but also for recreation club houses. We’re looking at two locations, still negotiating with one, and there’s one that’s for sale,” said Derouche.

* The Slippery Sliders Snowmobile Club is asking for $15,000 to $20,000 to do trail work.

* The Silver Lake Campowners Association is asking for $62,000.

Derouche said, “They just purchased the old church down by the lake from the Catholic Diocese. They want to do some upgrades and are asking for help in some of the initial things like fixing the roof.”

* The Roxbury Community Historical Society is asking for $5,000 to get started on a veterans memorial in our Pine View Cemetery.

“This is the initial phase for planning, along with getting permission to use a section of our cemetery for this memorial,” said Derouche.

Derouche said he believes those four requests for funding will be acceptable “if we do it right. We’ll probably not give the entire money that they’re asking for. What we’re going to try to do is match it per year.

He said they want to make sure they also preserve this TIF for the future.

