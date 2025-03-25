Holly Toothaker of Jay holds seven-year old daughter Emma while dad Tim stands behind them Saturday morning, March 22, at Black Acres Farm in Wilton. Saturday was the first day of Maine Maple Sunday weekend. It was the first time the Toothaker family had visited Black Acres Farm during the event and they had fun watching maple cotton candy being made. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

WILTON — Families were greeted with a cloud of smoke Saturday morning, March 22, billowing from the chimney and dispersing into the sky above the sap house at Black Acres Farm on Black Acres Road.

Upon entering the building, Charlie LaVerdiere and John Black greeted people and shared information about the process used to make maple syrup. Every so often, one of them would open up the door on the front of the evaporator and add more wood to keep the machine hot in order to eventually reduce the sap collected from trees to maple syrup.

Chandler Clark of New Sharon was seen enjoying a bowl of vanilla ice cream with maple syrup. His sister Evelyn Clark held a small sample of maple syrup, which she said was good. Mom Monica Clark was also on hand.

Mom Monica Clark of New Sharon watches while son Chandler tries his ice cream with maple syrup and daughter Evelyn Clark holds a syrup sample Saturday morning, March 22, at Black Acres Farm in Wilton. Black Acres was one of the area sap houses open on the first day of Maine Maple Sunday weekend. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Jessica DeCastro of Wilton was kept busy scooping ice cream before Layla DeCastro squirted maple syrup on top. This is the third year the mother/daughter duo has been helping the Black family during Maine Maple Sunday weekend.

Susan Black was kept busy – first seen disinfecting tabletops, then answering a question about the temperature setting on a crockpot full of baked beans flavored with maple syrup and later helping Marah Black fill plastic bags with maple cotton candy.

Holly Toothaker of Jay held her seven-year old daughter Emma to get a closer look at the machine creating the fine filaments. Dad Tim Toothaker, also of Jay smiled and laughed along with the other two as they talked about the process.

Susan Black holds a bag which Marah Black prepares to fill with maple cotton candy Saturday morning, March 22, at Black Acres Farm in Wilton. The first day of Maine Maple Sunday weekend saw many visitors stop by to enjoy free samples, purchase things produced on the farm and/or visit the animals in the barn further up the road. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

This was the Toothakers first visit to Black Acres. Emma said she liked the cotton candy while Tim said, “The maple syrup was delicious.” When asked if she liked the food or the animals best she replied, “Both.” Her dad added, “They are a winning combination.”

Luka Mutschin, 20-months old of Farmington found the barn a great place to test his legs and dart from one area to another. Several times he accepted a handful of hay which he then dropped near one of the older calves sticking its head through the wooden bars of the enclosure.

Luka Mutschin, 20-months of Farmington looks up after dropping some hay near a calf Saturday morning, March 22, at Black Acres Farm in Wilton. Luka wasn’t too sure about getting closer to the calf, but had a great time running around the barn, petting a large dog and touching fuzzy yellow chicks. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

From there Luka found a large golden dog to pet and later he was enchanted with being able to touch the fuzzy little chicks held by either Vail Black or her cousin Sloan Lancaster. The young girls explained that the chicks were female or pullets and because they were only a few days old visitors could pet them but not hold them.

Ten-year old Jillian White of New Portland took time to get up close with the calf Luka had tried to feed. She reacted with laughter when it pulled back and wandered away. Brother Finnley White, six was enamored with the chicks and asked to pet several of them.

Jillian White, 10 of New Portland reacts after a calf she was petting backs away Saturday morning, March 22, at Black Acres Farm in Wilton. Mom Danielle White said she has been bringing the family to visit during Maine Maple Sunday weekend for seven years. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Mom Danielle White said she had been bringing her children to Black Acres since Jillian was three years old.

“I probably like the animals best,” Jillian said.

Finley White, six of New Portland touches a baby chick held by Vail Black Saturday morning, March 22, at Black Acres Farm in Wilton. Vail and her cousin Sloan Lancaster took turns holding the chicks for visitors to see up close during the first day of Maine Maple Sunday weekend. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

