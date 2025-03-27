FARMINGTON — Selectmen from Franklin County selected 11 of their peers Wednesday night to serve on the county Budget Advisory Committee.

Gathered in the county Superior Court building, they broke into groups representing the five commission districts. County Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan said there would be two members in each district serving three years. A third member, which will be in District 1 this year, will serve a one-year term.

The rotating budget committee member to be elected next year will serve in District 2, which covers the remainder of Farmington.

Serving District 1 are Mike Wells of Wilton, Dean Collins of Temple and Tiffany Maiuri of Wilton. The district covers Farmington residents on the west side of the Sandy River, Temple and Wilton. It was unclear who would serve the one-year term. Commissioner Thomas Saviello of Wilton is the representative.

Serving District 2 are Richard Morton and Dennis O’Neil. The district covers the remainder of Farmington. Commissioner Fen Fowler of Farmington is the representative.

Serving District 3 are Rupert Pratt of Strong and Janet White of Phillips. The district covers Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, North Franklin, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Planation, South Franklin, Strong, Weld and Central Franklin. Commission Vice Chairman Thomas Skolfield of Weld is the representative.

Advertisement

Serving District 4 are Morgan Dunham of Kingfield and Jay Reynolds of Carrabassett Valley. The district covers Carrabassett Valley, Dallas Plantation, East Central Franklin, Industry, Kingfield, New Sharon, New Vineyard and Wyman Township. Commission Chairman Bob Carlton represents the district.

Serving District 5 are Lee Ann Dalessandro of Jay and Earl Martin of Chesterville, the only towns in the district, which is represented by Commissioner Jeff Gilbert of Jay.

The committee reviews the budget submitted by commissioners, makes decisions on it and holds a public hearing. Afterward, it adopts a final proposal and sends it to commissioners. The county commissioners may only make changes by a three-fifths vote. If they do make changes, the committee may reject them if six of the 11 members agree. Those actions are final and are not subject to further action by either the commissioners or the committee, according to state law.

Budget Advisory Committee meetings will be scheduled after commissioners review the draft proposal at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Superior Court.

Copy the Story Link