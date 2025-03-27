FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board of directors received a technology update from Director Kevin Bremner at its March 11 meeting, covering recent infrastructure improvements, a data breach notification, and an increase in the district’s E-Rate reimbursement rate.

Bremner reported that phone system upgrades at Cape Cod Hill School were successfully completed over February break. He said the new cloud-based VoIP [Voice over Internet Protocol] system, which took approximately three hours to install, has improved reliability and ease of management. A cloud-based VoIP system is a phone service that operates over the internet instead of traditional telephone lines

“The phone upgrades over February break at Cape Cod Hill School went very well,” Bremner said. “We have had a few tweaks we had to do since it got put in, but it is more reliable and easier to manage.” The district plans to continue rolling out the system, with installations at Cascade Brook School and the transportation and maintenance facility scheduled for April break and the remaining schools set for summer.

Regarding the recent PowerSchool data breach, Bremner informed the board that affected staff members have started receiving notifications and instructions for identity protection services. “We don’t have any additional info from PowerSchool other than what has gone out to staff and families,” he said. “They did start sending out emails to staff that had their data involved and instructions on signing up for identity protection. They have told us they are sending out notifications to parents as well. That hasn’t happened yet.” PowerSchool is offering two years of complimentary identity protection to all affected users and credit monitoring for individuals over 18.

Bremner also highlighted a boost in the district’s E-Rate reimbursement rate, which increased from 65% to 70% for the 2025 funding year. The increase was driven by improved reporting of free and reduced lunch numbers.

“I don’t think we are seeing more poverty in our region; I just think it’s reporting,” Bremner said, crediting school principals for their efforts in encouraging parents to submit required forms. However, he cautioned that future changes in reporting requirements could impact funding. “If we do see changes in those free and reduced lunch numbers; if we go back to that process of getting those forms filled out, parents having to prove income; that number will probably go down, and our reimbursement rate will drop as well.”

Superintendent Christian Elkington asked Bremner to explain the E-Rate program, which helps subsidize network infrastructure and related costs.

“E-Rate is used for anything network infrastructure related,” Bremner said. “So if we replace networking equipment, firewalls, and wireless access points, it can cover part of the cost of that and goes toward any service we need to keep that running.” He noted that the district must apply for funding in advance and that reimbursement is unavailable for unplanned expenses. This year, the district expects to receive about $12,000 through the program.

The board thanked Bremner for his report.

