FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s Outdoor Recreation Hub is set to strengthen Western Maine’s outdoor economy and workforce by partnering with key industry players and fostering small business development. UMF has introduced the Western Maine Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence, a program designed to strengthen Maine’s outdoor economy by cultivating a highly skilled workforce in the outdoor recreation industry.

The initiative aims to supply a pipeline of skilled professionals to support industry partners, including Sugarloaf Mountain Resort, Sunday River Skiway, Saddleback Ski Area and Titcomb Mountain, as well as statewide collaborators like Maine Outdoor Brands, Main Street Skowhegan, Camp Manitou and Camp O-AT-KA.

“The UMF Outdoor Recreation Hub will serve as a powerful economic driver for Farmington and the broader Western Maine region by addressing workforce demands across the industry and strengthening the outdoor recreation economy,” said Austin French, project director of the Outdoor Recreation Hub of Excellence at UMF.

Through experiential learning and internship opportunities, the hub will equip students with entrepreneurial skills to launch new outdoor recreation ventures. As businesses stabilize and expand, the increased capacity is expected to attract more visitors, benefiting local hospitality, retail and service industries.

Western Maine’s extensive outdoor assets make UMF an ideal location for this initiative, with premier ski resorts, extensive trail networks and waterways offering year-round recreational opportunities. “Local gems like Titcomb Mountain foster community-based recreation and allow UMF students to experience the outdoor recreation economy at every scale,” French said.

UMF is engaging with local businesses and organizations to integrate project-based learning into the curriculum, collaborating with partners such as Sunday River, Main Street Skowhegan and Camp Manitou. Students in UMF’s Outdoor Recreation Business Administration [ORBA] program will work with local organizations, including Titcomb Mountain, The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies and Megantic Fish and Game Corporation, on marketing strategies, customer service improvements, and industry solutions.

The hub’s impact will be showcased at the Inaugural Summit to Shore Career Fest in April, held at the Olsen Student Center. The event will bring together industry partners, UMF staff, students, and community members for professional development and recruitment opportunities.

Additionally, UMF is working with Main Street Skowhegan to develop an Outdoor Industry Career Pathways Program, offering Franklin and Somerset county residents the opportunity to build skills in high demand across the outdoor sector.

“As the ORBA program expands, the outdoor recreation and tourism economies will grow with it,” French said. “UMF is excited to promote this growth throughout the local community and bring greater awareness to the incredible opportunities that Farmington and Western Maine have to offer.”

