FARMINGTON — Parks and Recreation is planning a new event, Spring Fling “Together We Grow” from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 5. It will be held at the Community Center, 127 Middle St.

The event will feature half hour time slots where different events can be enjoyed. On Friday, March 21, Director Jennifer Savage said sign up is required to ensure the desired time slot is open. “We want to make it safer for everyone,” she noted.

The event will give families a chance to get out of the house, participate in fun activities and learn about free area resources, according to information Savage provided.

Recreation staff will be holding sessions on seed planting, play corners, storytime, photo booth, color walls and egg round up. Area organizations and businesses have been invited to offer additional activities, not sell things, Savage said. The goal is to highlight the unique opportunities and valuable resources that make Farmington special, she noted.

A complete list of activities and participants is not available yet, Savage said. Possibilities include interactive booths, providing demonstrations, or sharing information about products and services, she noted. “This is a great opportunity to connect with community members, increase brand awareness, and support a meaningful local initiative,” according to a letter sent to area businesses.

To register, visit farmingtonme.myrec.com or call 778-3464.

Savage hopes the Spring Fling event will become another popular Parks and Recreation offering for community members to enjoy each year.

