FARMINGTON — A Jay man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 last year, according to an affidavit filed March 25 by state police Detective Cpl. Reid Bond at Farmington Unified Court.

Bond arrested Brandon J. Wilson, 19, Tuesday on one count of gross sexual assault. After the case was reviewed by the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, a second charge of sexual assault was added. A conviction on each of the charges carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to $50,000 fine.

Wilson was held on $20,000 cash bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington prior to appearing before a judge on Wednesday.

Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $2,500 cash with a supervised release agreement.

Wilson had been a corrections officer at the detention center until he was arrested, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Friday. He was terminated the same day of his arrest. He was still on probationary employment status and hadn’t worked at the jail very long, Nichols said.

Wilson was transferred to the Somerset County Jail in Madison, Nichols said. He was released Thursday on $5,000 cash bail.

The girl claimed that Wilson has used a Taser, which delivers an electric shock, on her arm and leg a couple of times, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with Bond, Wilson denied that he sexually assaulted the girl. He participated in a polygraph test and then told Bond in a follow-up interview that he had sex with the girl in the woods, the affidavit said.

Wilson didn’t enter a plea Wednesday because his case has not gone before a grand jury, which must hand up an indictment before there can be a plea.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but a statement that there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Conditions on Wilson’s release include not using or possessing any dangerous weapons or firearms, including Tasers. He also is prohibited from having contact with girls under the age of 16.

