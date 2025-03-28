Treat Memorial Library is doing something new with Story Time. This spring, we will be starting Story Time to Go, Story Time packets for families on the go. Every two weeks, we will have new themed Story Time packets with crafts and other early literacy activities to take home. Pair the packets with a book from our Story Time to Go display that matches the theme. Have fun with books and activities with your child at your own convenience.

On Friday, April 18, at 7 p.m., we will be hosting a family friendly fundraiser, featuring always hilarious improv comedy group Teachers Lounge Mafia. All proceeds from the show will benefit the library. Please call or message the library for more details.

Homeschool Group will meet Wednesday, April 9,, at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, April 15 at 1 p.m. We will have activities for learning and creative play. Join us if you would like to connect with other homeschooling families.

Book Club will be meeting Thursday, April 10, at 3 p.m. This month we will be reading Mad Honey by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, as part of our Authors Over Time series. The meeting will be in person with a Zoom option. Please let staff know if you would like the zoom link for the meeting.

Lego Explorers will meet Saturday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. Come and take on a challenge or build your own vision. Completed Lego masterpieces will be on display in the library for the month.

On Thursday, April 17, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., join us for Tails and Tales with therapy dogs and therapy dogs in training from Love on a Leash. Stop by to read a story to these great listeners or just if you need some chill with doggies time.

On Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle. Bring your own project or learn along with us. This is a craft group for all ages.

Every Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., we have Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education visit the library to help our patrons with their technology needs. If you have questions about your phone, tablet, or computer or how to navigate online, call the library to sign up for a session with Ernie.

The library will be closed on Tuesday, April 22, in observance of Patriot’s Day.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Access your account and the Cloud Library for audio and ebooks through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ . Follow us on Facebook for updates.