Sales

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange #12 will host a Spring Flea Market on Sunday, April 13, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. More than 15 vendors will offer antiques, collectibles, crafts and more. The grange ladies will offer refreshments and will be selling raffle tickets on several items including handmade quilts. There is no admission fee. Funds raised will go toward the upkeep of the building. The Farmington Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street in West Farmington. For more information, call Willow Embry, (802)779-5453.

EAST DIXFIELD — Mystic Valley Grange #313, located at 928 US Rt 2 will hold a rummage, craft and bake sale to benefit the grange on April 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Clothes, collectibles and vintage items can be found here as well as much more. Refreshments will be available and there will be music in the hall. Crafters may call Hazel Flagg, 645-2423. The grange hall is next to the East Dixfield Fire Station Rt. 17. Shoppers are welcome to stop any Friday when the Open Flag is out. We appreciate your support.

Suppers

JAY — April Meal Schedule: Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, Jay, is is happily serving the following Friday night meals for April. and serving meals at 5 p.m., with options for dine-in or takeout. A $12 donation is appreciated. To reserve your meal by each Thursday, call 897-5112 and leave a message. We appreciate our customers and are very grateful for your support.

April 4 three cheese stuffed shells, garlic, bread, salad and lemon cream cake.

April 11 Stuffed pepper soup, Dagwoods, on bulky rolls and graham cracker cake.

April 18 ham, Mac n cheese, peas and banana pudding.

April 25 pork roast, green beans, mash potatoes and apple spice cake

FARMINGTON — Looking for a night off from cooking dinner? Want to help our local Animal Shelter? You are invited to a Spaghetti Dinner & Bake Sale on Saturday, April 5 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd in Farmington. The cost for spaghetti, meatballs, salad and a dinner roll is $8 for an individual or a max of $30 for families. This is being put on by Root & Bloom homeschool co-op, in conjunction with Farmington Baptist, and will benefit the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Shopping

FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise is available to purchase. Great gifts for animal lovers can be found at https://fc-animal-shelter-maine.printify.me/products. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, and you can visit the lobby and kitten room and available adult cat room is open to the public during our normal business hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Grange

FARMINGTON — Farmington Grange #12 has been busy this winter with various projects. On Wednesday, Workers, and Warmup (WWW), the grange ladies and assorted friends have been working on a very special crazy quilt which they will be raffling off during the next Farmington Fair. The WWWs meet every first and third Wednesdays of the month until May, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Light refreshments and soup are provided, everyone is welcome to attend. People can bring their own projects to work on or just socialize, or join in. Another project members work on is making repairs to their plastic storm windows and are willing to help people repair their own.

Grange members are also working on plans to have a flea market in the spring, where tables will be offered to vendors to sell their wares. Although antique dealers are being targeted, some crafters may also be allowed. The grange ladies will also sell sandwiches and refreshments as well as raffle tickets on two handmade quilts. More information to come as plans develop.

Funds raised will go to improvements and upkeep of the grange hall. For information related to these events, please call Bonnie Clark 207 778 1416. If anyone is interested in joining the grange, we would love to have you.

PACC

PHILLIPS — PACC, 21 Depot St. in Phillips, is hosting a Spring Bloom Art Show, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register early for your favorite spot. $10 for a table or space. Have pride in your local community show, tables provided, food available and handicap accessible. Arrangements can be made to set up the night before. For more information, contact Winona, 639-4296 and leave a message if she’s not home. She will return your call.

Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In the month of April the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, 4/14, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, 4/23, from 2 to 4 p.m.. Enter the church building (at 235 Main Street) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Scholarships

JAY—Are you a high school senior who will be graduating this year with plans to pursue higher education? OTIS Federal Credit Union will be awarding five $1,000 scholarships to 2025 graduates who are members of the Credit Union and who have been accepted to a post-secondary school. Please visit https://www.otisfcu.coop/resources/scholarships/ to learn more and to download the application today. The deadline to apply is April 25, 2025.

WILTON — The 2025 Wilton Scholarship Foundation applications for seniors and current college students are now available at the Wilton Town Office and online at the MBHS Counseling Office website (google mbrsd scholarships). The deadline for return is April 25. Late applications will receive partial awards. All eligible applicants will receive an award based on need and funds available. All current or former MBHS or Foster TEC graduates living in Wilton, East Wilton, East Dixfield, Dryden or Weld when they graduated are eligible. For more information, contact Ken Sawyer at 645-3894 or Robin Bragg at 645-3213.

Garden club

FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club (MBAGC) believes in cultivating the community as well as area gardens. That’s why two funding opportunities are offered to benefit Franklin County- an academic scholarship and a new community grant. Deadlines are looming so mark your calendars!

Academic Scholarship – MBAGC offers a scholarship to any matriculating high school student going on to pursue a degree or certificate in horticulture-related studies.

The club currently offers a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior in Franklin County Maine who plan to study: horticulture, botany, forestry, agriculture, ecology, hydrology, ecological preservation, landscaping, masonry, natural resource management, and other garden related programs. Applications are due April 1, 2025 and the awardee will be announced by May 1, 2025.

Community Grant – MBAGC has established a Community Grant Program to support the gardening efforts of local businesses or non-profit organizations. This year, $500 is available by application for local businesses or organizations to beautify their business location or a community space. The grant is available to any business or non-profit organization doing business in Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Temple, Starks, Vienna, or Weld.

Awards are at the discretion of the Community Grant Committee and may be awarded to one or more applicants. Applications are also due by April 1, 2025 and winner (s) will be announced by May 1, 2025. To learn more and to apply for either opportunity visit: www.mtbluegardenclub.org.

Concerts

FARMINGTON — April 12, at 7 p.m. Quebec’s award winning and internationally acclaimed folk band Le Vent du Nord (The North WInd) in concert at Old South Church Concert Series at 7 p.m. Tickets available online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events or reserved by calling 207-491-5919. Adults $30, Students 12 y/o and up $25. Tickets available at the door as space allows.

FARMINGTON —The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is pleased to welcome guitarists Liam Grant and Glenn Jones for a concert on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m., in Emery’s performance space. The concert is free and open to the public. Liam Grant is a New England guitarist with a punk ethos, cut from the American Primitive cloth.

His new album, “Prodigal Son,” released by VHF Records last month, is a portrait of an artist on the road, changing fast, recording things as they spring from the fountain. Glenn Jones is a veteran guitarist from the cult post-rock ensemble CUL DE SAC and innovative fingerpicker. Steeped in both American Primitive guitar music as well as rock and experimental music, Jones creates rich sonic tapestries with a distinct and stirring voice.

The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.

FARMINGTON — Old South Church Concert Series welcomes Le Vent du Nord (The North Wind) back to Farmington on Saturday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission for the concert is adults $30 and students $25 (12 years old and up/college students must present current ID).

Tickets are available to purchase online with a small processing fee at www.farmingtonucc.org/events, or reserved by calling 207-491-5919 by 2 p.m. the day of the performance. Tickets will be available at the door as space allows. The 235 Main Street access to Old South Church is handicapped accessible.

