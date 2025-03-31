PERU — Cindy Petherbridge, who says the Dirigo Elementary School library is her “favorite place,” was named the Walter J. Tranko School Librarian of the Year at a surprise ceremony Friday at the school.

“Your school librarian is the best school librarian in the whole state of Maine,” Heather Perkinson, past president of the Maine Association of School Libraries, told those at the ceremony.

The award by the association honors a school librarian who excels at the local, state and national levels.

Petherbridge, of Auburn, has served in that position for 10 years.

It’s “my favorite place to be. I spend some weekends here, too,” she said.

Receiving the award is very special, she said. “And it’s very special that Heather gave it to me. She and I were cohorts together when I got my master’s (degree).”

Besides a plaque, the award also included $500 for Petherbridge to buy library materials.

“Mrs. P, we want to thank for being such an awesome librarian,” Principal Charlie Swan said. “Everything that was said about you was true, and we know you are most deserving of this award, and we appreciate everything you do everyday for us.”

Swan commended Petheridge for her work last month in the Read Across America program that included visiting authors and for an “an awesome Spirit Week.”

Swan said some students thanked her in a video in which they read from their favorites books.

Petherbridge will be recognized at the upcoming Maine Association of School Libraries Spring Symposium.

Walter Taranko was coordinator of School Library Services at the Department of Education/Maine State Library, according to the Maine Association of School Libraries. He mentored new school librarians, helped to clarify their roles in schools, and streamlined the certification process for them.

