A tractor-trailer truck rests in a ditch Monday morning after it went off Route 133 in Livermore Falls and took down a utility pole. Power was out in the area and traffic was rerouted as repairs were made. Donna Perry/Sun Journal
LIVERMORE FALLS — A tractor-trailer truck went off state Route 133 on Monday morning, breaking a utility pole, police Sgt. Ryan McHugh said.
Christopher Nassa, 50, of Raymond had just left ReGenerate Livermore Falls biomass plant on Diamond Road, and noticed his mirror had moved, McHugh said. Nassa reached to fix it and the tires got into the gravel shoulder of what is also known as Park Street.
No one was injured, McHugh said.
Livermore Falls Fire Rescue responded to the report of the crash about 9:44 a.m.
Central Maine Power Co. used a bucket truck to replace the pole. Electricity was shut off to the area about an hour.
Traffic was disrupted while the tractor-trailer, owned by Dirt Direct of Scarborough, was removed by Collins Enterprises of Wilton.
