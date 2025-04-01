https://www.sunjournal.com/2025/04/01/clearing-the-last-snow-loader-at-work-in-jay-plaza-parking-lot
Clearing the last snow: loader at work in Jay Plaza parking lot
On March 27, a front-end loader was seen at Jay Plaza clearing the last snow piles from the parking lot under bright blue skies.
Posted
Yesterday at 5:00 AM
Updated
April 1
1 min read
Font size +
Gift article
You are able to gift
5 more articles this month.
Anyone can access the link you share with no account required.
Learn more.
Article link sent!
An error has occurred. Please try again.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month.
It looks like you do not have any active subscriptions. To get one,
go to the subscriptions page.
With a
Lewiston Sun Journal subscription, you can gift 5 articles each month. Loading....
Print
A front-end loader clears snow from the Jay Plaza parking lot on March 27, working to consolidate one of the final piles. The bright morning sun and mostly bare pavement signaled the slow retreat of winter in Jay.
Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Copy the Story Link
« Previous
Livermore Falls man suffers smoke inhalation, singed beard in car fire
Next »
Jay Baptist Church
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.