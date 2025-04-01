FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners accepted a low bid from a Kingfield contractor Tuesday for replacing a bridge in Salem Township, pending it meeting bid specifications.

Wentworth Partners & Associates of Skowhegan is handling engineering for a bridge over Quick Stream on Reed Road and getting permits, including from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Commissioners voted in February to make a $100,000 down payment on steel for the bridge.

Four bids were received for the bridge.

Jordan Excavation of Kingfield was the low bidder at $966,000. Other bids ranged from $1.1 million to over $2 million.

The low bid will be reviewed by Wentworth Partners & Associates and unorganized territory road supervisor Bob Lightbody.

Bridge work is expected to begin this year.

The money for the project will come from the unorganized territory road and bridge budget.

It is the second bridge in the unorganized territory in Franklin County to be replaced.

Franklin County commissioners voted in March to accept a bid of more than $1 million to replace the Oberton Stream Bridge on Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township.

Commissioners rejected bids for both bridges last year because the prices came in much higher than anticipated. The board voted at the time to seek another round of bids.

