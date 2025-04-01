BUCKFIELD — Several longtime teachers in RSU 10 announced their retirements, with others to retire, during the March 24 board of directors meeting.
Retirements include Kimberly Garneau, after 39 years, a pre-K teacher at Rumford Elementary School, effective at the end of the school year.
And James Aylward, dean of students at Mountain Valley High School, retiring after 20 years, effective at the end of the school year.
Accepted was a letter of retirement from Mary Hersom, grade 7-8 math teacher at Buckfield Junior-Senior High School, effective Nov. 1, 2025, when she qualifies to retire. She has a total of 38 years in education.
Retiring at the end of the school year is Cynthia Greenwood-Scott, Ed Tech III at BJSHS. She served in education for eight years.
Resignations at the end of the school year were accepted from Anne Breau, grade 4 teacher at RES, and Denise Richard, grade 3 teacher at RES. Supt. Deb Alden said both previously retired and came back and completed “several more years.”
Other resignations accepted were from Ellen Kulgowski, Special Education Ed Tech III, end of school year, and Diana Charest, Special Education, PT Clerical Support at Hartford-Sumner Elementary School, effective March 1, 2025.
