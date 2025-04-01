On March 15 Frank L. Mitchell VFW Auxiliary President Pam Manter presented a $50 donation to George Bunten Post #10 American Legion commander Jocelyn Collin’s. The money will be used by the Legion for eggs for their monthly public breakfasts. We as a veterans organization are always happy to help our local organizations and community when needed , many VFW members attend these breakfasts and are always pleased. Always plenty to eat and a great variety for the suggested donation of $10. You won’t be disappointed, said Manter, at right, presenting the check to Commander Collins, left. Other VFW members are from left to right Katie Leclerc, Alice Robinson, Kim Cote and Jan Arsenault. SUBMITTED PHOTO

