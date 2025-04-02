STATE — The Maine Agricultural Mediation Program (MAMP) is soliciting original artwork for its 2026 wall calendar and notecards with a submission deadline of May 20. The 2026 materials, showcasing Maine-based artists’ artwork, will celebrate the theme of farming and tending to the land and sea throughout the seasons.

The annual wall calendar and notecards feature artwork in all mediums except photography. Submissions should be scanned high-quality images of 300 dpi or greater with a 2:1 aspect ratio. The final printed image will be 8 inches wide by 4 inches high. Artists’ submissions are limited to two (2) entries, and each artist selected for the calendar will receive up to 3 free copies of the calendar and 10 free notecards.

Artwork must be sized no larger than 25 MB and submitted via e-mail to maineagmediation@maine.edu. Submissions must include the artist’s name, title of work, and description of the medium, and can also include a brief statement about the story of the piece. For a detailed list of submission requirements, visit the calendar webpage.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Shiela Leonard, maineagmediation@maine.edu, 207.955.1977. All proceeds from calendar and notecard sales directly support the Maine Agricultural Mediation Program and its efforts to assist farmers and promote sustainable agriculture in Maine.

MAMP works with land and sea producers and agricultural community members to help them navigate difficult conversations and develop sustainable, self-created solutions. Mediation is a voluntary and confidential process guided by trained neutrals. MAMP staff and co-mediators work with participants to address conflict and concerns around agricultural loans, conservation programs, wetland determinations, pesticides, family farm transition, lease issues, neighbor disputes, worker/employer disagreements, and more. Visit the program website to learn more about agricultural mediation and other MAMP services at UMaine Extension.

MAMP, a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Mediation Program, is locally managed by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. The program aims to support and promote the state’s agricultural community by providing services in mediation/conflict resolution, contract and lease co-drafting, and personal financial coaching, as well as through the PFAS Navigator Program.

