KINGFIELD — Some linens and oily rags are believed to have self-combusted Tuesday night and started a fire that damaged a storage/equipment room at Mainely Provisions laundromat on Main Street, Fire Chief Fred Nichols said Wednesday.

About 30 firefighters from Kingfield, Eustis, Carrabassett Valley, Strong, New Portland and Phillips responded to the report of a structure fire at about 7 p.m.

The laundromat was filled with smoke. Firefighters found the fire in the equipment/storage room and quickly extinguished it, Nichols said. Firefighters removed the linens and oily rags as well as debris from the room.

The room will have to be repaired. The laundromat is closed until further notice, he said.

Copy the Story Link