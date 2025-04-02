JAY — Spruce Mountain High School Principal TJ Plourde announced on Tuesday, March 25, that Alex Grimaldi of Jay is the recipient of the 2025 Principal’s Award.

“We are thrilled to announce that Alex Grimaldi has been honored with the 2025 Maine Principals Association Principal Award,” PLourde said in the announcement. “As the valedictorian of the Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2025, Alex has exemplified dedication, leadership, and excellence both in and out of the classroom. His exceptional academic achievements are matched by his commitment to service, as he has generously volunteered his time to support our school and community.”

Plourde referred to Grimaldi’s remarkable achievements as a golfer at the school.

“His hard work and determination have made him a standout student, and we are excited to share that he will be continuing his academic journey at the University of Maine at Orono,” Plourde wrote. “The Spruce Mountain community is incredibly proud of Alex and his many accomplishments, and we look forward to seeing all that he will achieve in the future. Alex is very deserving of the 2025 Principal Award.”

Upon hearing of the recognition Tuesday the Livermore Falls Advertiser sent the following questions to Grimaldi. On March 27 he shared his answers.

What was/is your favorite subject in school and why? Physics and PE [physical education] are my favorite subjects. I’ve realized that I really enjoy physics because it allows me to apply math formulas to real world situations and that’s something that’s always interested me. And PE because I like being able to give my brain a break from schoolwork to be active and competitive.

Advertisement

What types of volunteer work do you perform in school and in your community? I’ve volunteered our local food pantry and the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope.

Why do you volunteer? Volunteering is important to me because I like to give back to my community. It’s rewarding to know that you’ve given a hand to someone who needs support or help.

Please describe any school activities or organizations you are involved with. I’ve gotten involved every year in our school’s Homecoming and Phoenix Phest weeks which are always a lot of fun. I’ve been part of many class skits during these weeks. Also, during the summer, I work full-time for my dad’s business, Grimaldi Concrete.

If you participate in sports other than golf, please share information about them. I played baseball my freshman year and plan to play again this spring on the team as well.

Please describe what you will be studying at University of Maine Orono. I will be going to the University of Maine Orono to study civil engineering where I will learn to plan, design, and manage the construction of things like roads, bridges, and buildings, ensuring safety, functionality, and environmental sustainability. I am a scholarship recipient of the Maine’s Pulp and Paper Foundation as well as a recipient of one of UMaine’s Top Scholar’s scholarship.

What does being named the Principal’s Award recipient mean to you? Being honored with this award means a lot to me because I think it truly represents who I am as a person. I always try to have the mindset that nothing is given out in life, and that I have to work hard for what I want. I think that my hard work through school is finally showing me that it pays to work hard and I hope to keep this trend going through college.

The Principal’s Award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Grimaldi, Plourde, and other award winners and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on April 5. The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by

members of the MPA, the professional association that represents Maine’s school administrators.

Copy the Story Link