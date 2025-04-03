FAYETTE — Residents in the Fayette area are invited to attend a Community Resource Fair April 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fayette Central School’s gymnasium.

The event is sponsored by the Aging in Place and Age Friendly community initiatives from the three towns of Fayette, Mt. Vernon and Vienna, and aims to connect residents with local services and resources available to all age groups. Attendees can visit with local organizations, enjoy refreshments, and complete the new Aging in Place Needs Assessment survey.

The fair will feature a variety of organizations and services including balance testing and workshops, handyman services, Girl Scouts, Meals on Wheels, area libraries, food pantries, fire safety and smoke survival training, the 30 mile River Watershed Association, Kennebec Land Trust, veterans benefits and services, Bridges Home Care, the Maine Senior College Network, Neighbors Driving Neighbors, the Fayette Baptist Church Shoulder to Shoulder Program, the Cohen Center, the Senior Companion Program, recreation committees, the Kennebec Valley YMCA, Spectrum Generations, Andwell, AARP and more.

Muffins will be provided by Apple Shed Bakery, with coffee, tea and lunch courtesy of the Fayette Fire Department Auxiliary. There is no admission fee, and donations will be accepted. Visitors are encouraged to complete the Aging in Place Needs Assessment survey and enjoy time with neighbors.

The survey will be mailed to all households in Fayette, Mt. Vernon, and Vienna in early April and is designed to help identify challenges residents face in remaining in their homes as they age. The four-page survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and includes a postage-paid envelope for return to the University of Maine Center on Aging, which will handle data collection and analysis.

The survey will also be available online beginning April 1 at https://bit.ly/AF-Fayette-MTV-Vienna-Survey. Printed copies may be picked up or returned at the Fayette and Mt. Vernon town offices and the Dr. Shaw Memorial and Underwood Memorial libraries.

The information gathered will guide the development of Aging in Place Action Plans for each town by the end of the year. Community focus groups will be formed to address needs identified in the survey, with town-wide meetings planned for fall to present and prioritize proposed solutions. Final reports will be submitted to each town’s Select Board for adoption.

Funding for the assessment is provided by the Maine Health Access Foundation, the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, and the Maine Center on Aging in partnership with AARP Maine.

For more information, or to inquire about vendor space at the April 5 fair, contact Mary Ann Hayes at 207-735-6260 or mahayes0322@gmail.com.

Copy the Story Link