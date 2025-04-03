What led to a moment when you experienced a new level of freedom? This question about freedom was presented in a group discussion. I had no hesitation in answering. I answered that it was the day I had emergency surgery, and angels moved me temporarily from my body. Most call this a near-death experience, but that is a misnomer. We never die, but that’s a deeper discussion. What does happen in cases of significant health trauma is that our souls are moved aside to make way for the physician. Some of us remember that experience. Such was the case in my situation, and it was life-changing.

So what was this new level of freedom? The nudge to explore this idea came from having the freedom of choice to return to this side. Although I’ve had doubts over the years, I made the right choice. In that statement lies the truthful definition of what freedom is. Culturally, we’ve been taught that freedom is being able to say what you want, go where you wish, eat what you want, and other similar ideas.

We often use this definition as an excuse to do as we please, even at the detriment of others. True freedom is being free of fear, and understanding that everyone has access to this freedom for themselves, adding that it is not about exerting one’s needs and wants on others. During my surgery, my soul was free of the constraints of human expectations and assumed boundaries. It freely chose to return, and each day since has exemplified that freedom.

True freedom is the willingness to be who we are meant to be. It’s following a knowing of our Spirit being with us wherever we are because Spirit is within us always. This is a universal truth. Often, our remembering of this truth comes from experiencing trauma that may feel like an asteroid slamming into the planet. I say remembering because we are born knowing our True Self and having the freedom to learn and experience, but upon our arrival here, we forget and often need to be reminded.

What are the benefits of “soul freedom”? Over the years, I have learned much from my long walks in nature and hours spent in silence. Acknowledging friends leaving me, I have learned the freedom of letting go of the old to allow the inflow of the new. I periodically ask my higher self what I need to know. I freely ask myself daily, “Am I who I say I am?”

I use prayer to shine love on others, not make decisions for them, because I know they have the same freedom to be themselves. I routinely release old ways that don’t work, allowing them to be replaced with new understanding. I have the freedom to be curious.

The old idea of freedom results in humanity choosing fear, which affirms the need for power and control. What we create, however, can be reimagined in a new way. Our True Self knows this truth; humanity requires it.

