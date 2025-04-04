CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board met March 20 at the David Archer Town Office building in Chesterville to elect a new chairperson and vice chair, discuss town administration matters, and address a recently approved timber harvesting measure.

Board leadership election

The meeting began with chair of the Select Board Eric Hilton thanking attendees and congratulating board members. The board then proceeded to elect a new chair and vice chair for the 2025-26 term.

John Archer and Hilton were both nominated for chairperson. Archer received votes from Guy Iverson, Earl Martin and himself, securing the position, while Hilton and Jason Ward voted for Hilton. Hilton, who previously served as chair, acknowledged the stress of the role and noted he plans to take a break from the board next year.

For vice chair, Martin and Ward were nominated. Hilton expressed confidence in both candidates, but Martin ultimately won the position.

Public comment

During public comment, residents requested that the town’s camera be turned off during executive sessions to prevent private conversations from being inadvertently broadcast.

The board also took a moment to recognize Town Treasurer Erin Norton for her efforts on the town report, presenting her with flowers in appreciation. The audience responded with applause.

Timber harvesting

The board discussed a measure, recently approved by town residents, authorizing a contract for timber harvesting on 25 acres of town-owned land near the Transfer Station. The article included an amendment requiring a licensed forester to oversee the project. The board intends to conduct a selective cut to promote healthier tree growth and plans to solicit at least three bids from logging operators.

During discussions, RSU 9 School Board Chair Dorothy Robinson suggested reaching out to forestry instructors Rod Spiller and Galen Dalrymple at Foster Career and Technical Education Center [Foster CTE Center] for potential collaboration in future projects.

Spiller attended the meeting to address concerns raised at the town meeting March 17 regarding a discontinued collaboration between Foster CTE Center and Chesterville. He clarified that while students could complete the project, the work would be slower due to the varying experience levels of students.

Hilton noted that if Foster CTE Center was willing to complete the project, the town would not need to solicit bids. Ward made a motion to allow Foster CTE Center students to handle the selective cutting, and the motion passed with all members in favor except Iverson.

Iverson suggested that students also work on roadside brush clearing as an additional skill-building opportunity. While the Spiller agreed that hazard training and community service are valuable aspects of the program, he emphasized that students are primarily focused on selective cutting.

Norton reaffirmed that town residents had expressed strong support for working with Foster CTE Center during the town meeting.

