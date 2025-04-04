CHESTERVILLE — Residents at the annual Chesterville town meeting March 17 approved all warrant articles, including a change to hold future town meetings on Saturdays. The meeting was dedicated to Robert “Bob” Lesso, who died unexpectedly in a motor vehicle accident in November 2024.

A total of 85 voters cast ballots in the March 14 municipal elections preceding the town meeting. Patricia Hastings won the contested three-year Regional School Unit 9 board seat with 62 votes, defeating Tiffany Estabrook, who received 21 votes. For the Select Board, John Archer and Jason Ward secured three-year terms with 70 and 59 votes, respectively, while Guy Iverson was elected to a one-year term with 67 votes. All three ran unopposed.

A key decision was the approval of moving future town meetings from Monday nights to Saturdays, with elections held the preceding Friday. Many residents supported the change, citing difficulties attending night meetings. Select Board Chair Eric Hilton emphasized the importance of public participation, saying, “This meeting is your meeting. This is the summation of all the work we do all year. We want your input.” He noted that while turnout was strong this year, holding the meeting on a Saturday could bring in more residents. Some attendees suggested that a daytime meeting would make it easier for families, as children could play outside while their parents participated.

Voters approved funding for a town-wide property revaluation, allocating $150,000 over three years to bring assessments in line with fair market values. The town also approved a $180,636 budget for administration, covering payroll, utilities and office expenses.

The Chesterville Fire Department received $65,045 for personnel, training and equipment maintenance while the Transfer Station budget was set at $190,548. Public Works funding totaled $488,343, with an additional $386,175 dedicated to capital road improvements. Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements from past storms were authorized to be used for further road maintenance.

Residents also approved a measure to allow the town to enter a contract for timber harvesting on 25 acres of town-owned land near the Transfer Station. The article passed with an amendment requiring a licensed forester to oversee the project.

The Select Board intends to conduct selective cutting to encourage the growth of healthier trees and will seek at least three bids from logging operators. During discussion of the project, RSU 9 School Board Chair Dorothy Robinson noted that while Foster Career and Technical Education Center [Foster CTE Center] was unavailable for collaboration this spring, forestry/agriculture instructor Rod Spiller and director of Foster CTE Center Galen Dalrymple could be contacted for future discussions.

The new Town of Chesterville Site Plan Review Ordinance also passed, giving residents input on large business developments while not affecting small businesses. Deputy Town Clerk Kaitlin Hilton explained this is to allow the community to have a say about major commercial projects. She clarified that the ordinance won’t prevent small businesses in town and does not apply to existing businesses.

One resident, voicing concerns about potential developments, remarked, “The only weed field I want next to my house is dandelions.”

Other measures approved included setting the property tax due date as Dec. 12 with an annual interest rate of 7.5% on unpaid taxes, and accepting state grants and reimbursements to help lower tax commitments. Residents also approved funding for cemetery maintenance and the town’s ambulance subsidy.

At the close of the meeting, Hilton expressed gratitude for the community’s engagement. “I just want to give respect to all of the people that made this possible. Everybody has done a great job this year,” he said as attendees applauded.

