FARMINGTON — New officers were elected Tuesday night, March 25, for the Select Board after which outgoing members were recognized for their service.

Matthew Smith was elected chair, Richard Morton vice-chair and Dennis O’Neil secretary.

“Thank you for that,” Smith said after being elected.

Board members Joshua Bell, who had been chair and Byron Staples did not seek re-election this year. On March 24 voters elected Scott Landry and Randall Gauvin to fill those three-year terms.

Town Manager Erica Lacroix asked Smith to help her present plaques to Bell and Staples. She noted Bell had served for more than 12 years and Staples for three years. Their service and dedication to Farmington were recognized by LaCroix and the other selectmen.

“We thank you very much for the time and effort you’ve put in,” LaCroix stated. “It’s been great to work with both of you. I really have appreciated my last year. Plus I’ve learned a lot from both of you, and I hope that we’ll be seeing more of you around. I know you’ll be staying involved.”

