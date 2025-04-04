New officers were elected at the Select Board meeting on Tuesday, March 25. Selectmen seen voting during the meeting are from left Secretary Dennis O’Neil, Vice-Chair Richard Morton, Scott Landry, Chair Matthew Smith and Randall Gauvin. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

FARMINGTON — New officers were elected Tuesday night, March 25, for the Select Board after which outgoing members were recognized for their service.

Matthew Smith was elected chair, Richard Morton vice-chair and Dennis O’Neil secretary.

“Thank you for that,” Smith said after being elected.

Board members Joshua Bell, who had been chair and Byron Staples did not seek re-election this year. On March 24 voters elected Scott Landry and Randall Gauvin to fill those three-year terms.

Former Selectmen Joshua Bell and Byron Staples were recognized Tuesday night, March 25, for their service and dedication to Farmington during the Select Board meeting at the municipal building. Seen standing from left are Bell, Town Manager Erica LaCroix, Chair Matthew Smith and Staples. Seated is Selectman Richard Morton. Not seen are Selectmen Dennis O’Neil, Scott Landry and Randall Gauvin. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Town Manager Erica Lacroix asked Smith to help her present plaques to Bell and Staples. She noted Bell had served for more than 12 years and Staples for three years. Their service and dedication to Farmington were recognized by LaCroix and the other selectmen.

“We thank you very much for the time and effort you’ve put in,” LaCroix stated. “It’s been great to work with both of you. I really have appreciated my last year. Plus I’ve learned a lot from both of you, and I hope that we’ll be seeing more of you around. I know you’ll be staying involved.”

