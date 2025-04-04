LIVERMORE — Earlier this month at the March 11 meeting, the Livermore Select Board enacted a 180-day moratorium on large-scale solar and commercial wind energy projects, citing the need to develop appropriate local regulations.
“We have the authority to stop future projects for 180 days until the ordinance is created,” said Selectperson Joshua Perkins. The board unanimously agreed to the temporary measure.
“This won’t block someone that wants to put solar panels on their house right now,” Perkins added. Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd clarified, “This is just for big projects.”
Livermore currently has no specific regulations concerning large-scale solar or commercial wind facilities. Chair Mark Chretien stressed the nature of the action, saying, “It is not an ordinance; it is a moratorium to investigate it; that is what it is.”
The moratorium halts all new applications and approvals related to large renewable energy facilities. It applies retroactively to any projects not previously permitted and exempts small-scale systems under 501 square feet. The pause will remain in effect for six months or until an ordinance is adopted.
