FARMINGTON — Joel Smith announced today that Eleanor McCourt of Farmington, a Mt. Blue High School senior, has been selected to receive the MPA PRINCIPAL AWARD. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals Association, recognizes a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Nora is an exemplary student, athlete, and person. As a student, she is highly conscientious and self-motivated. She asks questions, engages in class discussions, and collaborates with peers to master content. She is willing to take risks and tackle challenging problems without fear of being wrong. Nora is genuinely the student that every teacher dreams of having. In addition to academics, Nora is a talented and dedicated athlete. Her contributions to Mt. Blue's cross country, Nordic skiing, and track teams have been significant over the past four years. Her dedication has earned her multiple distinctions, including the 2024 Nordic Skier of the Year and the 2025 Class A State Champion in Classical, Freestyle, and Pursuit.

Most importantly, Nora is an incredibly kind and respectful person. She uses her voice to comfort and advocate for those subjected to unkindness and disrespect, whether in the classroom or society as a whole. Nora McCourt is highly deserving of this accolade and is destined to make Bates College – and the world – a better place. Nora, other award winners, and their principals will attend an Honors Luncheon at Jeff’s Catering on Saturday, April 5, at 12:30 p.m.

The Honors Luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of individual plaques and the awarding of ten $1,000 scholarships in the names of former Maine principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost. The Principals Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association representing Maine’s school administrators.

