RUMFORD — The 2025 Mountain Valley Rec Women’s Invitational Basketball Tournament was held on March 22 and 23 at Dirigo High School in Dixfield after a year hiatus and was well received. An expected 8-team entry got pared down to just 5 teams, but all enjoyed being on the court and competing for fun and camaraderie.

Teams were Prime 360 with coach Heath Crocker of Auburn, The Untouchables with captain Jenessa Talarico of Lewiston, Net Ninjas with coach Malik Farley of Skowhegan, Rockey Ridge with captain Kristi Carrier of Dixfield, and Washed Up with captain Ashley Russell of Rumford. All teams played a 3-game round robin followed by a playoff round the next day.

In the end, Prime 360 captured a 2nd consecutive championship title with a convincing win over The Untouchables. Prime 360 was dominant throughout the tournament and played with a team chemistry and shooting prowess that was consistent and unmatched. In addition to winning the championship, several players from the team won awards. Hanna Marks was presented with the MVP. The foul shooting champion was Kelsi Mileikis, and the 3-point shooting champ was Julia Champagne.

Next year’s tournament is scheduled for March 21-23, 2026. There are already other teams who have expressed interest and expect an 8-team or more field in the future. For more information, please visit the MV Rec website, mainebasketball.wixsite.com/mvrbl, or contact league commissioner Eddie Paterson, epaterson2@roadrunner.com, or Nick St Germain,nicholasstgermain7@gmail.com

Copy the Story Link