JAY — Two residents are competing for a one-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors in an election April 29.

Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the town’s section of the Jay Community Building at 13 Community Drive.

Danielle Brotherton and Shari Ouellette have served on the board. Brotherton was appointed after Bob Staples resigned in September 2024. Ouellette last served in 2019.

The winner of the April 29 election will finish the final year of the three-year term.

The candidates were asked the same questions by the Sun Journal.

What is the biggest challenge Spruce Mountain schools are facing? Why?

Brotherton: Funding remains one of the biggest challenges facing RSU 73, directly impacting the quality of education, teacher retention, and student resources. Like many rural districts, RSU 73 relies heavily on local property taxes, making it vulnerable to economic shifts. State and federal funding often falls short, even as costs for salaries, facility maintenance, and student services continue to rise. Beyond academics, our schools provide critical resources such as mental health support, free meals, and special education, yet budgets remain tight. Limited funding makes it difficult to offer competitive salaries, leading to staff shortages and retention issues.

Ouellette: There are two challenges that face RSU 73 as a whole. The first is bullying. It is in all of our schools, including the primary school, and it comes from a lack of discipline. Discipline is very difficult when kids see adults acting in much the same way as they are getting punished for. The second problem is the budget. Our schools had everything they need and more when we had two thriving papermills, but those days are gone and we need to make some hard cuts. We need to look at what sports and groups have very few participants and see if we can combine with another school district or eliminate it all together. We need to take a hard look at our contracts and see where changes can be made. We need to uncouple our co-curricular and sports coaching salaries from the teacher contract and we need to look at administrative positions to see if they are all necessary. These are not popular views to hold but they are necessary for our children to get the money they need for a proper education.

How do you see the district moving forward on the challenge?

Ouellette: Going forward the district needs to keep the focus on stopping bad behaviors through the various programs already in place and to hold parents, students and teachers accountable for their behaviors. I believe that we all have the best interests of the students in mind. Moving forward can only be accomplished together.

Brotherton: The district can move forward on this challenge by prioritizing sustainable funding and ensuring that educators have the necessary resources to succeed. This includes advocating for increased state and federal support, exploring community partnerships, and maintaining a responsible budget that maximizes available resources. Additionally, fostering open communication between the school board, educators, and the community will help identify key areas of need and develop solutions that benefit both students and staff. By investing in our educators through professional development, competitive salaries, and classroom resources, we can create a stronger, more effective school system that supports student success and strengthens the entire RSU 73 community.

