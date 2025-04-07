FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington Art & Design Program is proud to present “Circadian Limit: BA in Art & Design Senior Exhibition.” This capstone art exhibit will take place from April 10 through May 10, in the UMF Emery Community Arts Center Flex Space Gallery. An opening reception will be held April 10, from 5-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

This exhibit features the original work of senior Art & Design majors, Saraphin Bechard from Farmington; Sophie Bedrinana from Santa Clarita, Calif,; TJ Dorn from Steep Falls; Hunter Kemp from Farmington; Sol LaBelle from Wilton; Nic Laro from Farmington; Becca Nirza from Augusta; Madeline Pumphrey from Farmington; Crow Then from Farmington; and Performing Arts/Arts Administration major, Nicholas DeMarchi from Farmington.

The show includes photography, mixed-media collage, animation, video, installation art, and interactive web design; and engages themes of ecology and natural phenomena, women’s rights and empowerment, documentary storytelling, interpersonal relationships, visibility, resilience, and more.

The Art & Design Program capstone exhibit gives seniors the opportunity to prepare a body of work in one of five concentrations: digital media, graphic design, integrated arts, painting and sculpture, and socially engaged art. In addition to their concentration, students take classes across disciplines in order to develop a full portfolio of work designed to provide a broad interdisciplinary lens that can be applied to a variety of careers.

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The Flex Space Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at https://wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center, at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.

